How Zoë Kravitz Responded To The Brouhaha Between Will Smith And Chris Rock At The Oscars Ceremony She Attended

The 94th Academy Awards were a night that made history, both in terms of the victories handed out and the subject of decorum at the show itself. As Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock at the Oscars rang through the waters of the internet and pop culture, many takes on what happened have surfaced in the wake. The Batman star Zoë Kravitz is the latest celebrity to respond to the brouhaha, as she was in attendance at this past weekend’s Oscars, and witnessed it all first hand.

Posting a photo of herself on the carpet for Vanity Fair’s Oscar party, Kravitz shared her stunning look on Instagram . That look can be seen in full, below:

(Image credit: John Shearer / Contributor)

Along with that glamorous shot from the blue carpet came feelings on the night's infamous turn. Shown in the caption from her social media post, Zoë Kravitz's specific take on the Will Smith/Chris Rock incident read as follows:

And here is a picture of my dress at the party after the award show -where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now.

Zoë Kravitz’s sentiments have been shared by quite a few of her peers in light of Sunday’s Oscar fiasco. Jim Carrey’s comments on the matter had him “sickened” when witnessing the slap, which he shared in a morning show interview he was a part of earlier this week. Kravitz’s post even saw comments commenting her on both her look and her stance, as her Rough Night co-star Illana Glazer dropped in to say the following:

the looks are killer, the captions are the tone of reality i’m living for

With the most recent developments in this story seeing Smith formally apologizing for his actions , the matter is now in the hands of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. This came not too long after Chris Rock declined to press charges with the LAPD , which means that as far as the two men involved are concerned, the matter is more than likely closed. It certainly won’t stop the chatter surrounding the moment, as The Academy’s official investigation is still ongoing.

The eventual findings/judgements handed down as a result of those proceedings will obviously reopen discussions on the matter. That is, if the talk even dies down in the interim to begin with. So long as commentary like the remarks provided by Zoë Kravitz and others continues to make itself known, the court of public opinion will still be in session. As with any situation of this sort, all we can truly hope for is a swift resolution, and that everyone can hopefully part on good terms.