I'm A Huge Halloween Fan, And There's One Movie My Family Loves to Watch Every Single Year

As a self-proclaimed Halloween fanatic, I live for all things spooky, magical, and pumpkin-spiced. From marathons of the best horror movies to haunted hayrides, I embrace every aspect of the season with arms so open you might confuse me for a scarecrow. But when it comes to my family’s Halloween tradition, one movie towers above all the rest. And no, it’s not one of those iconic horror movie slashers . The film we return to every year is an underrated gem that has cast its spell on us for decades: The Halloween Tree, the 1993 Hanna-Barbera adaptation of Ray Bradbury’s timeless children’s tale.

(Image credit: Hanna-Barbera, ABC)

What Makes The Halloween Tree So Special?

There is no shortage of fun Halloween movies for families to watch during the spooky season. You might even be wondering why, of all the Halloween classics out there, we keep returning to The Halloween Tree. After all, it’s not as universally known as Hocus Pocus or The Nightmare Before Christmas (both you can watch with a Disney+ subscription ), and it doesn’t have the same horror pedigree as the Halloween movie franchise or The Exorcist. But therein lies its magic—The Halloween Tree is a forgotten animated classic that captures the true essence of the season.

The flick is a page-to-screen adaptation of Ray Bradbury’s book of the same name. The story follows a group of friends—Tom, Ralph, Wally, and Jenny—on Halloween night as they set out on an adventure to find their missing friend, Pip. What starts as a simple quest for candy and costumes quickly transforms into a journey through time and history, guided by the mysterious and slightly ominous Mr. Moundshroud–voiced by the legendary late Star Trek actor Leonard Nimoy .

As the kids race through different eras, they learn about the origins of their Halloween traditions, from ancient Egypt to Celtic Samhain celebrations, giving them (and us) a deeper appreciation of the holiday.

How Ray Bradbury's Storytelling Sets It Apart

What sets The Halloween Tree apart from other holiday specials is its roots in Ray Bradbury’s storytelling. Bradbury’s ability to weave nostalgia, mystery, and a sense of wonder into his stories shines through, even in animated form. The film’s adaptation stays remarkably faithful to the source material, thanks to Bradbury’s personal involvement—he not only wrote the screenplay but also narrated the film, lending his voice to the poetic prose and eerie charm.

The narrative balances the line between whimsical and haunting, making it perfect for kids and adults. There’s a sense of magic and discovery as the characters travel through time, and the animation style—though distinctly ’90s Hanna-Barbera—adds a timeless quality that feels comforting and familiar. In a way, it’s the kind of story that makes you feel like a kid again.

(Image credit: Hanna Barbera, ABC)

Why It’s the Perfect Companion For Halloween Night

I first caught The Halloween Tree when I was around ten years old, thanks to Fox Family's 13 Nights of Halloween lineup. I only saw it that one time, but man, did it leave an impression. The film's historical backdrop and surprisingly emotional storytelling—especially for a kids’ cartoon—stayed with me for years. Funny thing is, I didn’t even know what it was called. All I had were fragments of the plot rattling around in my brain until, about twenty years later, I decided to turn to the internet to track it down. That’s when I finally rediscovered The Halloween Tree.

To my surprise, it had become almost a forgotten relic—hard to find streaming anywhere. Sure, you can still purchase or rent it in standard definition and the old 4:3 television format, but if you’re looking for a high-def or 4K release, you’re out of luck. Fortunately, I’m one of those people who never got rid of their VHS player, so I hunted down a copy. Ever since, it’s been a staple in our family’s Halloween night lineup.

The Halloween Tree: VHS UK Trailer (1993) - YouTube Watch On

This film has everything you could want for a spooky season movie night—adventure, a touch of mystery, and just the right amount of chills to keep things exciting. But unlike some of the scarier picks out there, this one’s perfect for the whole family. You don’t have to worry about it being too intense or giving the little ones nightmares.

In a season usually full of upcoming horror movies and thrillers, The Halloween Tree is a breath of fresh air—a charming, heartwarming take on the holiday. It’s not about scares or gore; it’s about friendship, history, and the magic that makes Halloween feel special. And hey, who knows? Maybe if enough of us bring it back into the spotlight and make it our own tradition, Hanna-Barbera might finally bless us with a high-def or 4K release. But until then, I’d say it’s still worth tracking down any way you can and adding it to your Halloween watchlist. Trust me, it’s a seasonal must-watch.