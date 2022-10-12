Hugh Jackman, Josh Gad, And More Pay Tribute To Angela Lansbury After Her Death At 96

This week, beloved actress Angela Lansbury passed away at 96. The veteran star amassed numerous credits over her 80-year career but was arguably most famous to the masses for her role in Disney's animated classic Beauty and the Beast and for leading the much-missed television series Murder, She Wrote. To say that Lansbury was an icon of the stage and screen would be an understatement. And since her passing was reported, many stars -- like Hugh Jackman and Josh Gad -- have paid tribute to her for her extensive contributions to the entertainment industry.

Hugh Jackman, who like Angela Lansbury has had a successful stage career, acknowledged how much she impacted the theater community. Lansbury won six Tony Awards over the course of her career for her performances in shows like Gypsy (1975) and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (1979). Jackman paid tribute in a sweet post from his Instagram stories:

Josh Gad also paid tribute via Instagram as well. The Frozen star posted a sweet photo of himself and the late actress and also acknowledged the copious amount of impactful projects she participated in over the years. Take a look at the wonderful post down below:

Famed director and producer Judd Apatow also shared a picture t of himself with Angela Lansbury. It's a great selfie from the time when the dame saw Apatow perform comedy at Largo. Apatow notes how funny the Jessica Fletcher actress was when he met her. He clearly wasn’t the only one excited to meet the acting legend, either, as Adam Sandler, Leslie Mann, and director Paul Thomas Anderson can also be seen smiling in the precious photo:

Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis also honored Angela Lansbury in a wholesome tweet that exuded praise for her vast legacy. She reflected on Lansbury, who received an Honorary Oscar in 2014, with the words you can read down below:

Thought you would live forever. What an absolutely beautiful legacy you've left. You have influenced generations of actors to aspire to excellence. Rest well!!! May flights of angels...❤️❤️❤️https://t.co/QCwAYzELusOctober 11, 2022 See more

Star Trek legend George Takei also added his voice to the chorus of praise for the Picture of Dorian Gray icon. He cited her work in Murder She Wrote, as well as her role as Mrs. Potts in Beauty in the Beast as stand-out performances. She clearly had a massive impact on several generations of actors:

Angela Lansbury, who graced the stage for decades winning five Tony awards and brought the sleuthing Jessica Fletcher into our living rooms for a dozen years, has passed. A tale old as time, our beloved Mrs. Potts will sing lullabies to us now from the stars. Rest, great soul.October 11, 2022 See more

It's honestly still hard to believe that Angela Lansbury is gone. As Viola Davis mentioned, it almost felt like she'd be one to live forever. Nevertheless, her legacy will surly live on in the hearts and minds of those who've been fortunate to see who work. And you can still check it out now. All twelve seasons of Murder, She Wrote are currently streaming for Peacock subscribers, and Disney+ subscription-holders can hear Lansbury's angelic voice in Disney’s animated Beauty and the Beast movies.

We here at CinemaBlend extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Angela Lansbury during this time.