The Humbling Moment Hugh Jackman Knew Zendaya Would Be ‘The Biggest Star Of Her Generation’

Zendaya is in her “30, Flirty, and Thriving” era and, all the while, she's continuing to take Hollywood by storm. It may be fair to say that, at this point, the Emmy and Golden Globe winner looks to be at the height of her Hollywood career. One of the people who seemingly saw this wave of success coming was the actress' The Greatest Showman co-star, Hugh Jackman. Just recently, Jackman recalled realizing his co-star's prowess early on, and it involved a humbling moment for him.

As members of The Greatest Showman 's cast , Jackman and Zendaya portrayed P.T. Barnum and Anne Wheeler, respectively, two of the original players of the Barnum & Bailey Circus. During a recent conversation with Bilt founder Ankur Jain (via People ), Jackman spoke about what he first thought about the former child star, and I’m loving this:

I remember on day one saying, ‘This young woman is going to be the biggest star of her generation.’

Coming from the award-winning Australian actor, who’s been in the business for over three decades, that’s heavy praise. Even more impressively, Zendaya took on the role of Wheeler in the ambitious musical just shortly after after moving beyond her Disney Channel stint . So it said a lot that the the X-Men star was able to recognize Zendaya’s talent so early on in her Hollywood.

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The Australia actor continued to talk about how impressed he was with Zendaya on set. Something that really stood out to him was her ability to deliver a solid first take on her first day of The Greatest Showman. Interestingly, Jackman revealed that the film's director, Michael Gracey, wanted him, co-star Zac Efron and the K.C. Undercover actress to do a second take. Jackman questioned that and got a response he may not have been expecting:

I pulled him aside and said ‘What are you doing, her first take was amazing,’ and he said, ‘I know but I didn’t want to embarrass you or Zac so I thought I’d make her do more than one take.’

Jackman seems to be far from a conceited actor, but that exchange with his director certainly represents a piece of humble pie. If anything, though, I'm just glad Gracey agreed with Jackman on how great Zendaya was in the take.

Funny enough, the Challengers actress accomplished perfect first takes while filming The Odyssey as well. She actually did so well that Tom Holland and Matt Damon humorously admitted to getting a little jealous about the compliment she subsequently got from director Christopher Nolan. But, if the former child star can flawlessly nail a scene so quickly, then she truly deserves her flowers.

Zendaya previously shared that getting to work on The Greatest Showman was a “special” experience for her . As she explained, it allowed her to do trapeze training and see what her body could do. In fact, the film’s leading man actually helped her through those trapeze stunts by hyping her up. Seriously, just imagine having an actor of Jackman's caliber hyping you up on set.

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