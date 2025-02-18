‘I Can’t Enjoy The Film’: Brenda Song Admits She’s Never Watched One Of Her Movies, And She’s Seriously Missing Out

Despite what some might think, not every Hollywood actor likes to watch themselves on the big screen. For some, it’s role-specific, like Ben Affleck, who can’t stand his portrayal of Daredevil. For others, it’s a blatant rule that leaves them missing out on some really great projects. The latter is the case for Brenda Song, who struggles to watch any and all of her acting gigs, including her work as part of The Social Network cast.

The 2010 biographical drama, starring Jesse Eisenberg as Mark Zuckerberg, chronicles the story of how Facebook became the global social networking website it is today and the legal battles the billionaire founder fought in its creation. Song plays Christy Lee, a former Harvard student who is a fan of Zuckerberg’s work and ends up dating co-founder Edwardo Saverin (Andrew Garfield – who deserved an Oscar nomination for the role ). She appears in a handful of scenes, the most iconic of which involves her setting his trash on fire after finding out Saverin still has his relationship status set to single on the website. Even though she doesn't have a major role in the drama flick, Song still can’t bring herself to watch it. In fact, the Disney Channel alum told The Hollywood Reporter:

Oh God, I really hate watching myself. I always say I feel sad that I was in The Social Network only because it means I can’t watch it. I’m in one scene, but I can’t enjoy the film! I wish I could just put a thumb over my face.

As a massive fan of The Social Network and all the behind-the-scenes stories from its creation, Song’s scene is one of many iconic moments that plays on an endless loop in my head, so learning that she’s never seen it is such a shame. Not only is she missing out on her phenomenal performance in the role — showing off her talent for drama after spending years as the hilarious London Tipton on Disney Channel — but she’s also missing out on a legendary movie all around.

When it comes to bio dramas, The Social Network is one of the greatest of all time. Jesse Eisenberg and Andrew Garfield give phenomenal performances despite early anxieties that the young duo had “screwed it up.” And it remains a part of the popular culture zeitgeist, so much so that a sequel is reportedly in the works.

Perhaps one day, Brenda Song will get a chance to see the film when her kids get older and stumble upon it themselves. Until then, she’s gearing up for a return to television in the Netflix sport-comedy Running Point opposite Kate Hudson.

The Last Showgirl actress plays Ali Lee, the Chief of Staff of an LA basketball team who is, most likely, going to help Hudson acclimate to her new role as President of the franchise after her brother resigns. The series is part of Netflix's 2025 release schedule, and set to premiere on February 27. It has has already stirred up lots of positive reactions, mostly from fans comparing it to Hudson’s role in How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.

While Song continues to miss out on the masterpiece that is The Social Network, we don’t have to. You can stream the modern classic with a Prime Video subscription.