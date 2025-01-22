Kate Hudson’s Newest Comedy Has A Release Date, But Fans Can’t Stop, Won't Stop Comparing It To How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days

How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days turns 22 on January 27th, and to this day, it's one of Kate Hudson’s best roles. Year after year, fans flock to one of the best romantic comedies of all time and compare her new roles to her beloved character, Andie Anderson, frequently. Even Hudson holds a special place in her heart for the film, choosing to recreate an iconic scene while attending a World Series game in 2024. It seems the trend will continue in 2025, as fans have already started comparing her new sports comedy series, Running Point, to the beloved rom-com classic.

The sports comedy series will make its debut on the 2025 TV schedule on February 27th for those who have a Netflix subscription. In it, Hudson plays Isla Gordon, the overlooked daughter of a family with deep ties to an LA basketball franchise. When a scandal leads to her brother's resignation, Isla finds herself thrust into the corporate side of basketball. The ten-episode series will test Isla as she sets out to prove that she deserves the president position in the male-dominated industry and her family.

A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) A photo posted by on

Hudson will be joined by The Other Two star Drew Tarver, Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum Brenda Song, Chet Hanks, and beloved New Girl actor Max Greenfield. However, neither the powerhouse cast nor Mindy Kaling’s created credit has distracted How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days fans from immediately drawing parallels between the characters of Isla and Andie.

Instagram User @andrea__lynch was the first to point out the connection to the beloved rom-com, commenting on the announcement:

This is giving Andie Anderson vibes and I’m here for it 😍

She’s not wrong in drawing the comparison. After all, Andie is a massive basketball fan in the early aughts romantic comedy. Though unlike Isla, who will be invested in a presumed fictional LA team, Andie is a die-hard New York Knicks fan.

Once the similarity was called out, though, other fans chimed in, including the official account for Kaling's media company, who wrote:

Andie, you will always be famous

@timothydenis_ even took it a step further, noting that maybe this was Andie's next big career move:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How to loose a guy in ten days sequel ?

And if this were really a How to Lose a Guy sequel (which it's not but it's fun to dream), @virgcm's fantastic comment would hit the nail on the head:

It’s giving Andie Anderson and Benjamin Barry opened their own firm…

Sadly, Matthew McConaughey will not be in this show. However, the Andie Anderson vibes 100% seem like they will be.

The official announcement, which was shared by co-creator Mindy Kaling and Kaling’s media company, also included a handful of first-look images, each highlighting one member of the cast. However, it was the fourth photo in the carousel that caught the How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days fan's attention. In it, Hudson is wearing a red carpet-worthy white, halter-style dress and is smiling beside an equally stylish Greenfield. One might think fans would be gushing about the pair, but Instagram User @courtneywalkup had other thoughts, commenting:

The white dress is SO How to Lose a Guy

Honestly, I found myself having to do a double take because Hudson really does look like she’s channeling Andie in the dress. Ironically, the statement dress in How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days is actually yellow, but the similarities in material and style are definitely there. This very much could be a mature adult version of Andie if she decided to give up her journalism career to become a basketball franchise president.

The series comes at the perfect time as sports comedy fans are still trying to find a show to fill the void left behind when Ted Lasso Season 3 ended. It also might help distract everyone from the news that Netflix is raising its subscription prices again.

All I know is that I’ll definitely be logging onto the streaming service on February 27th to check this show led by Kate Hudson out.