Kate Hudson And Mindy Kaling Looked Like Gold Goddesses At Running Point Premiere, And I Hope This Is The Next Big Trend
Give them gold awards for these looks!
Kate Hudson and Mindy Kaling have a show that’s set to come out soon on Netflix’s 2025 release schedule, and they’re going for the gold both literally and figuratively speaking. I say that because as they celebrated their new sports comedy, Running Point, both women wore gorgeous gold gowns that made them look like goddesses. Now, I’m hoping this becomes a big trend, because I think we all need some sparkle like this in our lives.
In the lead-up to folks being able to stream Running Point with a Netflix subscription on February 27, the cast gathered at The Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood for the premiere. This included the series’ co-creator, Mindy Kaling, and the show’s star, Kate Hudson. While both wore shining, shimmering gold gowns, they had totally different takes, as you can see below:
Hudson was wearing a champagne satin dress by Roberto Cavalli, per InStyle. It featured thigh-high slits on both legs and a plunging neckline. The gold details around her chest plus the slits, make the look unique as it’s both chic and edgy. She paired the floor-length dress with a simple necklace and wore her hair straight and tucked behind her ears.
Meanwhile, Kaling shimmered in a darker gold gown. The garment is Rahul Mishra Couture, and the designer noted that it’s a hand-embroidered piece called the “‘Resurgence’ gilded gown.” If you want to talk about lavish, this dress is it. The designer explained in his post that it took “1600 hours” to make it, and it “features traditional Indian embroidery surfaces adorned with glass bugle beads, mother of pearl, metallic sequins and dangling brass leaves to articulate the designer’s idea of nature’s resurgence from a dark time.”
Gold seems to be Kaling’s color too, seeing as she wore it when she and Hudson announced some of the 2025 Golden Globe winners last month.
Overall, both women absolutely slayed in these goddess-like looks, and they were perfect for celebrating their show Running Point – which is a comedy about a basketball team that’s trying to have another winning season. Now, I’m hoping this becomes a bigger trend, and it seems to be considering The Mindy Project star has worn the color twice recently, and she and Hudson both donned it to the premiere of their show.
So, with that in mind, if you are looking to give gold and Running Point, take some inspo from these women and these dress options below:
This gold dress from ASOS features a high neck that ties in the back and an open back. Honestly, it's kind of giving How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.
If you are looking to literally sparkle, this Nordstrom dress is perfect.
Now, while I want gold to be the next big fashion trend, I’d also love to see Running Point be a big hit too. The series on the 2025 TV schedule is a sports comedy about a woman who takes over the family business – and that business happens to be a professional basketball team. Alongside Hudson, the series also stars Brenda Song, Max Greenfield, Scott MacArthur, Drew Tarver and more. So, it seems like comedy gold in the making, and maybe it will become one of Netflix’s most binge-able shows.
If Kate Hudson and Mindy Kaling’s looks are any sign, I’d say that dream is certainly possible, because it seems like they’re going for the gold.
