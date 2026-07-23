I May Be Alone In This, But I Still Want One Forgotten Marvel Team In Doomsday

We’ve come a long way when it comes to news about December 18th’s Avengers: Doomsday. From seeing a whole bunch of names on chairs to learning that Cap and company were coming back, the info keeps on rolling.

And with the news, we also got a new poster from former visual development director Andy Park, as well as a brand-spanking-new trailer featuring Doctor Doom and everything. I’m definitely looking forward to seeing the X-Men, The Avengers (Both old AND new), and The Fantastic Four whoop Doctor Doom’s behind. However, one team is notably absent from the trailer, and that’s the one from my favorite Marvel movie, Eternals.

Which, you know, really bugs me, since if the Eternals were ever coming back, it likely would have been for this extravaganza. Let’s talk.

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(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Look, I Get It. Nobody Likes Eternals Except For Me

Okay, I get it. When most people rank the MCU movies, Eternals always lands somewhere near the bottom, if not THE bottom. And, yeah, I’ve heard all of the complaints: “It should have been a TV series rather than a movie.” “There were just too many characters,” and, the most common of all, “It’s just so BORING.”

However, even after a rewatch, I still consider it my favorite MCU movie. I’m eternally hoping that we’ll see Thena, Sersi, and Kingo again (even though it probably would be in Kumail Nanjiani’s best interest to stay away from Marvel this time, for mental health's sake anyway). I just love these characters. I don’t think Eternals should have been a TV series, and I feel that the film did a great job of managing so many characters. But, most importantly, I don’t find it BORING. I find it ambitious, engaging, and artistic, and I always wanted more of it from Marvel.

So, to not see any hint of them on this new concept art or in the trailer just really upsets me. Especially since I know Marvel still remembers that they exist.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

I Mean, Hello. They’re Referenced In Captain America: Brave New World

Another Marvel movie that I know people don’t like, but I enjoy, is Captain America: Brave New World, which I would actually rank higher than the first Captain America flick. Now, something that surprised many a longtime MCU fan is that Eternals were actually referenced in a major way in the fourth Captain America movie, as we actually got to see what happened to the Celestial, Tiamut, with Celestial Island.

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That tells me that Kevin Feige still remembers Eternals. Now, I understand that the Russo brothers probably don’t care about Eternals since they have their own vision in mind, plus they also have the X-Men to bring into the fray.

However, I just can’t shake the feeling that Eternals should have at least SOME kind of presence in this movie, which actually brings me to my last point.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Eternals Would Be Really Cool In Avengers: Doomsday, So Am I Being A Fool For Still Holding Out Hope?