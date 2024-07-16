Timothée Chalamet Is Teaming Up With A24 For A Sports Biopic, And There’s Uncut Gems Talent Involved

It looks like what I think will be best Timothée Chalamet movie is still on the way, and it's thanks to A24. Chalamet is going into the world of sports biopics, and surprise, someone from the Uncut Gems family is along for the ride as well. In what sounds like a home run for movie fans everywhere, Chalamet is teaming up with Josh Safdie to bring Marty Supreme to the big screen.

Months after his split from brother Benny Safdie to pursue his own endeavors, Variety reports Josh has tapped Timothée Chalamet for a sports biopic about professional ping-pong player Marty Reisman. Safdie co-wrote the script with Ronald Bronstein, and this will be his third movie for A24 following Uncut Gems and Good Time. Check out the announcement below, which mentions Chalamet as the only cast member so far:

Josh Safdie's MARTY SUPREME starring @RealChalamet. Coming soon pic.twitter.com/9ko3uu0IsCJuly 15, 2024

This will be the latest biopic for Timothée Chalamet, who is already starring in one based on musician Bob Dylan. Like a rolling stone, he'll go right from that project into the shoes of Marty Reisman, who won twenty-two ping pong titles between 1946 to 2002.

Marty Reisman's story sounds entertaining. It started with him hustling in his teens and making money in bets with his ping-pong abilities in Manhattan's Lower East Side. Eventually, he went pro and, as mentioned, won a bunch of ping-pong accolades in his career. He even opened for the Harlem Globetrotters later in his career with a ping-pong-based comedy act. Unfortunately, Reisman died in 2012, so he won't see this finished movie.

It should be noted that this movie is being written as a "fictionalized story," so audiences should be aware that creative liberties will likely be taken. That being said, the life of Marty Reisman is plenty interesting enough, so I'm genuinely curious to see what elements will be added to the story to make it even more entertaining than it sounds.

Timothée Chalamet is the latest A-list celebrity to join the ranks of A24, on the heels of Dwayne Johnson doing The Smashing Machine for the production company. I'm wondering if all the big names in Hollywood are just binging the catalog available with a Max subscription and deciding they want to make a movie there or what, but I'm on board.

Marty Supreme is listed as "coming soon" by A24, but CinemaBlend will check in when we have more details on the release date.