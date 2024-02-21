After Seeing Timothée Chalamet And Zendaya Wear Matching Outfits At A Dune: Part Two Event, Fans Are Understandably Freaking Out About It

Zendaya isn't just a style god to us mere mortals—even her equally fashionable Dune: Part Two co-stars like Timothée Chalamet and Florence Pugh have publicly admitted to bowing down at the actress' sartorial altar. And, now, Chalamet is proving that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, showing up to a Seoul press conference in a matching ensemble to his leading lady. And, as you would imagine, the fans are losing their minds over it!

On Wednesday, February 21, the actors took questions from South Korean press about the Denis Villeneuve-directed sci-fi epic while wearing ensembles designed from one of Seoul's own: Juun.J. Both Zendaya and Chalamet opted for matching leather overalls from the South Korean designer's spring-summer 2024 collection, she in a pale salmon version and he in a powder-blue number. The monochromatic looks were finished with a pair of Louboutin pumps for her and chunky Chelsea boots for him. Check out their look:

(Image credit: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images)

It goes without saying that admirers were unsurprisingly going wild for the iconic fashion moment on social media. Twitter user @Devanayagam said of the matchy-matchy looks:

They are the moment, Zendaya and TC.

Another poster, @ladidaix, likened the stars—who play young warrior Chani and prince Paul Atreides in the sci-fi sequel—to some famously colorful superhero characters:

They look like high fashion Power Rangers. I love it. 😍🔥🔥🔥

Whereas @laacolee felt that they better resembled two characters from a certain billion-dollar, doll-inspired blockbuster:

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet are very much giving: 'Hi Barbie!! Hi Ken!!' energy with these matching fits. Two pretty besties.

Internet personality Jarett Wieselman praised the work of Zendaya's longtime "image architect" Law Roach who, despite announcing his retirement from celebrity styling, regularly makes an exception for Z and also, seemingly, Timothée Chalamet, who is he also styled for the Seoul event:

Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet in matching Juun.j jumpsuits - both styled by Law Roach - is a flawless fashion MOMENT on an already impeccable #DunePartTwo world tour.

X user @MediumSizeMeech joined in by saying that he wants to see the two actors continue to collaborate through the years à la another pair of famous movie-star pals:

I hope Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet follow in the footsteps of Julia Roberts and George Clooney and keep doing movies together (outside of Dune).

More on Dune: Part Two (Image credit: Warner Bros.) Dune: Part Two Review: Denis Villeneuve's Sci-Fi Epic Is Blockbuster Perfection

To say that this promotional tour has been an all-out fashion show is an understatement. Zendaya recently showed up to the movie's London premiere looking like the chicest version of C-3PO ever, wearing a Thierry Mugler look from the designer's AW 1995 Couture collection and adding to her already extensive list of iconic fashion looks that you can wear.

And the Interstellar star has been far from slacking in the wardrobe department, too: he walked the red carpet of the Dune: Part Two's Paris premiere on February 12 wearing a black Givenchy suit layered over a silver metal breastplate, in a seeming nod to his co-star's famous Tom Ford breastplate moment from 2021.

Given that the Dune: Part Two promo tour is winding down, with the much-anticipated movie finally hitting theaters on Friday, March 1 as part the 2024 film release schedule, our opportunities to watch Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet stun side-by-side on the red carpet are numbered. So we're going to swoon over their fashions—matching or otherwise—while we still can!