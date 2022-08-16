Florence Pugh Rocks Another Sheer Pink Look Weeks After ‘Free The Nipple’ Dress Goes Viral
Florence Pugh is developing a strong personal style after breaking the internet with her sheer dress.
Actress Florence Pugh’s star power has been steadily growing over the last few years, thanks to beloved appearances in projects like Little Women, Midsommar, and Black Widow. The public has also been super invested in her personal life, with social media weighing in on things like her relationship with Zach Braff and even her clothing choices. Now Pugh has rocked another sheer pink look weeks after her “free the nipple” dress went viral.
Florence Pugh accidentally broke the internet a few weeks back, when wearing a sheer pink dress that left her breasts visible. Countless people sounded off about his ensemble online, with Pugh eventually having to address the hate she was receiving on her own personal Instagram. Cue the birth of the hashtag #FreeTheNipple. But it looks like pink and sheer are becoming signature parts of the Oscar nominee’s style, as she shared another fun look on Instagram. Check it out below,
Once again Florence Pugh proves she’s willing to take fashion risks, usually in the color pink. This latest look makes her look ready to go to Chromatica, with the same pink colors that countless Lady Gaga fans have been wearing to her tour. But rather than an arena, Pugh rocked this look while spending time in a field.
The above post comes from Florence Pugh’s Instagram account, and shows a series of images rocking a new sheer pink ook. This time it’s a sheer bodysuit, rather than a dress. Pugh is also seen wearing a bathing suit underneath, rather than freeing the nipple again. And this outfit is topped off with a flower crown, fitting for the may queen she is.
As a reminder, you can see the original sheer dress that set the internet ablaze below. It’s a stunning look, but one that people took umbrage for— letting their thoughts be known to Florence Pugh herself.
Florence Pugh freeing the nipples really captured the attention of the public, and went viral on a number of different social media outlets. This also opened up the actress to some hate and potential shame around the use of her own body. Eventually Pugh responded online, saying:
Since then that hot pink seems to be becoming Florence Pugh’s signature color. Aside from the new sheer look that recently rocked while spending time with friends, Pugh stunned with a pink dress and matching shoes earlier this summer. Peep the fit below,
Aside from being a stellar actress, Florence Pugh is clearly coming into her own as a style icon. And with press and premiers for highly anticipated projects like Dune 2 coming down the line, there will be plenty of opportunities for her to go viral. Whether or not she frees the nipple.
Florence Pugh will return to theaters in Don’t Worry Darling on September 23rd, 2022. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
