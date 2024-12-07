I Just Realized Netflix Has A Ton Of Original Christmas Movies, And There Are 6 I'd Recommend

Okay…Netflix is starting to get into Hallmark territory.

I mean that in a relatively good way. As an avid Christmas lover who memorizes the best Christmas movies on Netflix at all times, I can never get enough of the holiday. But, has anyone else started to realize just how many original Christmas movies there are on this platform?

Granted, Netflix is one of the best streaming services and has plenty of options. One would want to have a place to go where they can watch something new every day during the holiday season. There are just so many, though, a few of which have even come out this year. From the dominating Hot Frosty to the latest, steamy Merry Gentleman, there are just so many original Christmas movies.

I’ve seen a lot of them, but today, we’ll discuss the six that are actually worth your time this holiday season.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Falling For Christmas Is A Delightful Little Romp For Lindsey Lohan

If you’re looking for a Netflix original Christmas movie that is essentially just like a Hallmark original but with bigger stars, then Falling for Christmas is for you. The movie is a little rom-com that follows an heiress who loses her memory in a skiing accident and the lodge owner who takes care of her during Christmas.

This film is just the most prominent example of ooey, gooey Christmas romance and yes, it has the happy ending that literally everyone is looking for when it comes to holiday stories.

There are a few reasons I enjoy this film. The fact that it’s Lindsay Lohan’s first leading role in a movie in a long time is a big one, and I didn’t realize just how joyful it would be to see her return after her hiatus from the movie business. And, clearly, she’s enjoyed her time at Netflix because she’s in another new Netflix original Christmas movie this year, Our Little Secret.

But, there’s just something so sweet about Falling for Christmas that makes me want to rewatch it. It’s a safe Christmas movie with plenty to enjoy, and Lohan shines in it. Yes, it is very predictable, but still charming all the way.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Single All The Way Makes Me Want So Many More LGBTQ+ Christmas Films

Okay, so I know we’re pretty much all crazy for a good enemies-to-lovers movie, but friends-to-lovers is also one of my absolute favorites and Single All The Way is such a great one.

The film, starring Shrinking cast member Michael Urie and Philemon Chambers, tells the story of a man who convinces his best friend to act as his boyfriend over the Christmas holidays. But of course, things get a little hairy at home, and real feelings begin to develop.

When I tell you, I squealed so many times while watching this movie. There are so many great LGBTQ+ movies out there that are great for representation, but this made me want so many more of them that focus on holiday time.

The chemistry between Urie and Chambers is top-notch, and it’s a sweet story that you really can’t beat. What more can you ask?

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Princess Switch Is A Hilarious Yet Heartwarming Twin Tale

I know that Netflix's Christmas universe feels like it’s constantly expanding, but at one time, there were only a few movies in it, including The Princess Switch. The film tells the story of two women who have vastly different lives – one a baker and the other a princess – who find out that they’re identical and decide to switch lives so the princess can live an ordinary life for a few days and the baker can get a sponsorship for her friend’s daughter to go to a ballet school.

The movie is obviously inspired by the classic The Prince and the Pauper, and Vanessa Hudgens just kills it in her role. I’ve been a fan of hers since the High School Musical movies , and I personally think these are the kinds of films where she shines. She’s able to just be a silly, goofy girl in a Christmas film. It’s filled with holiday fun and joy, and while there are two other films, I personally like the first one the most.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Kurt Russell Kicks Butt As Santa In The Christmas Chronicles

When I first saw The Christmas Chronicles, I knew it was going to be a classic, and now I recommend it to you.

The movie mainly follows two children who end up going on a magical adventure with Santa when they sneak into his sleigh but cause an accident and lose all the presents. Now, the kids and Santa have to find a way to make sure Christmas still happens, while the adventure is captured on the little girl’s camera.

Kurt Russell is the coolest movie Santa ever, and I stand by that. I don’t know why it took Hollywood so long to cast him in this role, but he delivers in every way. He’s funny, slick, and kind, and every time he has a hilarious scene, I want to see more.

There is a sequel that I did enjoy, in which his long-time real-life partner, Goldie Hawn, plays Mrs. Claus, but I enjoyed the first one more.

(Image credit: Netflix)

That Christmas Is A Cute And Delightful Story Of A Small-Town Holiday

Alright, so this literally just came out the day I am writing this, but hear me out—That Christmas is an absolute gem that you guys need to see.

Hailing from screenwriter Richard Curtis, who gave us Love, Actually, this movie is something that will probably make you laugh and cry at the same time. The film takes place in a small town called Wellington-on-Sea and combines several stories from different characters that all take place during specific Christmas, where a blizzard hits their town and causes mayhem for both humans and Santa Claus.

I need people to watch this movie. It’s wonderfully animated and features some great life lessons that I know parents and kids will enjoy. It reaches the barest parts of your soul during Christmas time and reminds you of all the things to be joyful about during the holiday season. It makes you rethink what you’ve been prioritizing and makes you wonder what new traditions you can come up with.

It’s just a great family Christmas movie that makes you feel all the feels, and I wholeheartedly recommend it.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Klaus Is An Instant Christmas Classic

Last but not least, you knew Klaus would be on here. Released in 2019, Klaus is a traditionally animated film that offers a different kind of origin story for Santa Claus, known as Klaus here—where a postman of the Far North meets a toymaker.

Klaus is a must-watch. This film is just beautiful, from beginning to end. In a world consumed by CGI animation, Klaus is a breath of fresh Christmas air mixed with holly berries and cinnamon. It’s a beautiful story with an even better voice cast, and what makes it even better is that it’s the only film on this list nominated for an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

Toy Story 4 ended up winning that year, but in my opinion, Klaus should have won. It captured Christmas magic like no other – and if you haven’t had the chance to see it, I thoroughly recommend it.

With Christmas around the corner, now is the time to start binging these great Netflix Christmas movies. I’m already getting into the spirit – now, where’s my hot cocoa?