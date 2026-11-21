Minor spoilers ahead for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

The Hunger Games movies (which are streaming with a Hulu subscription) have entertained audiences for over ten years, and we've got yet another book to screen adaptation in theaters now thanks to Francis Lawrence's Sunrise on the Reaping film. My favorite scene from the book was unfortunately cut from the prequel movie, and I had to ask both the director and actress Mckenna Grace about it.

I loved the Sunrise on the Reaping book, and was wildly impressed by how well it was adapted for film. Unfortunately, the scene where Maysilee kills a Gamemaker alongside District 4 career Maritte didn't make it. As you can see in the video above, I asked Francis Lawrence about this decision, where he confirmed the sequence was shot during principal photography. In his words:

It's probably the most debated sequence that we had throughout the development process. What happens is, because of that action with the game makers and because of the fight that happens with Maysilee and Haymitch after, it was a fight that in the book is about implicit submission. And the argument that some of us had was that he was already no longer submitting. Like, you know, if you've been down to Sub A, if you've done the things that he's done without spoiler in this movie he's not submitting anymore. And so it didn't feel like it thematically fit.

Points were made. While it would have been awesome to see Maysilee kill a Gamemaker, in the novel it's connected to her relationship with Haymitch. They have an argument afterward about him still implicitly submitting to The Capitol, and not killing the Gamemakers despite being the closest Tribute to them. As director Francis Lawrence told me, that confrontation between the District 12 tributes didn't make sense for the movie adaptation, especially after following Joseph Zada's protagonist as he attempted to break The Arena.

This sequence was indeed shot, so the debate about whether or not to include it in Sunrise on the Reaping extended to the post-production phase. As the director went on to tell me:

We shot it. We even augmented the fight to be, tried to be about different things. And then that thematically didn't fit. And so we ended up cutting it from the movie, but I believe will be one of the deleted scenes that will be available.

Fingers crossed that we get to see this scene sometime in the future, via special features when the latest Hunger Games prequel is released to homes. This isn't the only change made to Sunrise on the Reaping, which included some references to Lucy Gray Baird from Songbirds and Snakes. Of course, I had to ask the actress who brought Maysilee to life about the cut sequence.

(Image credit: Murray Close/Lionsgate)

While interviewing the cast of the new Hunger Games movie, I asked Mckenna Grace about Maysilee's cut scene. She spoke about the argument with Joseph Zada's Haymitch that followed the Gamemaker death, telling me:

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That argument scene was one of my favorite things that I got to do because it was just Joe and I in the woods like screaming at each other. I think that what it was, was it didn't make sense for our characters to be split at that time because we didn't have enough time to repair it like they did in the book. And we didn't have the scene, you know, where they're splitting the sardines like in the book. And so it just didn't make, it didn't make sense for them to be so split at that time whenever their bond had just become so strong. Because they didn't get to reforge it and go and burn through the hedge together.

Points were made. As awesome as it would have been to see Maysilee kill a Gamemaker with one of her poisoned darts, that sequence also complicated her relationship with Haymitch shortly before her death. Instead, Francis Lawrence and company decided to keep the District 12 tributes as a united force until Mckenna Grace's character was killed by bird mutts. As such, the death and Haymitch's reaction are given extra emotional weight.

Adapting novels for film is a tough task, and there's always some content that ends up on the cutting room floor. Francis Lawrence has directed almost all of the Hunger Games movies, so he knows all too well what this process is like. While Sunrise on the Reaping's reviews were mixed, I think that it was a wildly successful film version of the devastating novel.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is in theaters now as part of the 2026 movie release list. Panem is once again on the big screen, here's to hoping that we get another prequel from author Suzanne Collins soon.