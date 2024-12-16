I Watched Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, And I Didn't Expect Robin Williams To Be At The Documentary's Emotional Core

When I first heard about Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, I had a feeling this was going to be one of the most remarkable and emotional experiences on the 2024 movie schedule . When I saw the documentary’s beautiful trailer over the summer, I made a note to watch it as soon as it became available with a Max subscription . And I did. I was blown away by it from start to finish, but there was one thing I didn’t fully expect: Robin Williams being at its emotional core.

Sure, I knew that the friendship shared by the two late actors was a key part of Christopher Reeve’s story – both before and after the May 1995 accident that left him paralyzed – but the various stages of their decades-long relationship created some of the most magical and unforgettable moments of the entire documentary. And I just have to talk about it…

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story Was A Powerful And Moving Documentary, But The Robin Williams Stuff Hits So Hard

As a whole, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story shows all the ways the late Superman actor became a real-life superhero in the years between his tragic accident and death nearly a decade later, as well as his enduring legacy 20 years after his passing. With home videos from his family’s collection, sets of his most famous films, and all the work he put into his fight for disability rights later in life, the nearly two-hour documentary wastes no time exploring his life, legacy, and impact.

But, as I was watching the documentary, and even now a few days after the credits rolled, the impact Robin Williams had on Reeves, and vice versa, is something I can’t stop thinking about. Knowing that Williams’ life would come to a tragic end a few months shy of the 10th anniversary of his best friend’s death added even more weight to an already emotional story. The triumph and tragedy of life, as well as the ecstasy and agony of existence, are all explored through this tight bond shared by two former college roommates.

(Image credit: HBO Documentary Films)

Robin Williams Dressing Up Like A Doctor After Reeve's Accident Shows The Power Of Friendship

Though Williams was battling his own demons throughout his life, the comedian always knew how to make us laugh with some much-needed comic relief. But it wasn’t just on the screen or stage where the beloved comedian brightened the spirits of those around him with his signature brand of humor, as detailed in Super/Man.

When the documentary turns its focus to the days and weeks following Reeve’s accident, there’s a clip of Williams on Oprah where he talks about dressing up like a Russian proctologist and messing with his dear friend to lift his spirits. Immediately following that is an old recording of Reeve talking about that moment and how his old friend had let him know that “somehow I was going to be okay.”

That anecdote, which is just one of many told throughout the film, shows the true power of friendship and how there’s nothing better than having someone dear to you come in, make you laugh, and let you know that it’s going to be okay.

(Image credit: HBO Documentary Films)

But It Didn't Stop There, Because The Late Comedian Dedicated So Much Of His Life To His Best Friend

Remember the 1996 Oscars ceremony, where to the surprise of everyone, Christopher Reeve appeared on stage and made his first public appearance since the accident 10 months earlier? Well, Williams and his then-wife, Marsha, had a huge role in making that moment happen. In the documentary, it’s revealed that the couple purchased a retrofitted van for Reeves so that he could get to the airport.

Even years after the accident, Williams continued to support his longtime friend. At one point, in the doc, Reeve’s assistant, Laurie Hawkins, talks about how the comedian, referred to as “Brother Robin,” was on the list of people the family and caretakers would call upon to help lift his friend out of a state of depression. Then, just moments later, Glenn Close starts talking about Williams throwing a party for his friend on the anniversary of his accident every year, calling it a “celebration” and an “appreciation of life.”

One thing I found particularly interesting in this section of the documentary was an old recording of Reeve talking about his friendship with Williams and how they never really got wrapped up in conversations about the disability or him being confined to a wheelchair. Instead, they laughed and carried on as if they were just two friends hanging out.

(Image credit: HBO Documentary Films)

Robin Williams Speaking At Christopher Reeve's Funeral Was Utterly Heartbreaking

I was seven years old when Reeve was paralyzed and 16 when he passed away in October 2004, and so I knew full well how the story would end even before pressing play. However, I wasn’t ready to watch the snippets of Williams delivering a eulogy at his friend’s funeral. Gutted isn’t a strong enough word to describe how I felt watching one of the funniest comedians to ever walk the earth look so sad, defeated, and alone up there on stage.

Before sending off his friend with “May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest” from William Shakespeare’s Hamlet, Williams talked about his “brother” and how despite being the chaos to Reeve’s order in life, it was joy. Though he tried to make jokes to lighten the mood, I still can’t help but see the sorrow and anguish in Williams’ eyes as he said goodbye to someone so dear to his heart.

After Watching The Documentary, I Miss Robin Williams Even More

This is probably the case for a lot of people my age, but few celebrity deaths hit me as hard as Robin Williams’ in August 2014. A decade later, I’m still trying to process it, still trying to make sense of it, and still trying to come to terms with the fact that someone who brought so much joy to so many lives could have been going through so much darkness in their final days.

I miss Williams. He was in the first movie I ever saw in theaters (Hook). He made me laugh in his comedic roles, he made me cry in his stellar dramatic performances , and he has been an inspiration to me for years. Watching Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story not only helped me learn about the man who played Superman and bettered the lives of countless people around the world, but also say goodbye to his friend , and my childhood hero.

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story is a touching tribute to the actor in its name but also the friendship he shared with Robin Williams. And with James Gunn’s upcoming Superman set to pay tribute to Reeves in some way , his legacy will live on for generations to come.