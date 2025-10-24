Critics Are Praising Jeremy Allen White In Deliver Me From Nowhere, But They’ve Got One Big Complaint About The Bruce Springsteen Biopic
Who's ready to dive deep with The Boss?
Of all of the upcoming music biopics in the works right now, Deliver Me from Nowhere is undoubtedly one of the most highly anticipated. Jeremy Allen White is portraying “The Boss” Bruce Springsteen in an exploration of the lead-up to and creation of 1982’s Nebraska, one of the most influential rock albums of all time. Critics have seen early showings ahead of its release on the 2025 movie calendar, and they’re saying White is “remarkable,” despite falling victim to clichés.
In addition to Jeremy Allen White, the Bruce Springsteen biopic Deliver Me from Nowhere stars Jeremy Strong and Paul Walter Hauser in what Mark Kennedy of the AP calls a “humbling portrait of an icon.” The movie dives deep into the musician’s turmoil, and White’s portrayal is “soulful.” The critic rates it 3.5 out of 4 stars, musing:
Robert Daniels of RogerEbert.com also gives it a high 3 stars out of 4, writing that while director Scott Cooper’s film is full of clichés at the start, it soon becomes “a soulful and meditative character study” of a superstar who is flawed and damaged, but in a way that is relatable and inspires hope. In Daniels’ words:
Liz Shannon Miller of Consequence gives it a B, admitting to getting distracted over physical dissimilarities between The Boss and Jeremy Allen White. Miller also notes the music biopic clichés but says overall, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere is a win. The critic writes:
Ross Bonaime of Collider gives the movie 6 out of 10, saying it was smart of Scott Cooper to focus on one essential period in Bruce Springsteen’s life, but the result is a movie that’s too rote to do the musician’s life justice. However, Jeremy Allen White and Jeremy Strong’s performances make up for its weaknesses to some degree, Bonaime says, writing:
Chris Evangelista of SlashFilm also rates it 6 out of 10, echoing the sentiment that The Bear star’s “incredible, haunted” portrayal of the music icon elevates an otherwise formulaic biopic. Evangelista says:
The critics seem to be in agreement that the performances of Jeremy Allen White and Jeremy Strong, in particular, are worth the price of admission for a biopic that doesn’t quite avoid the clichés that so often accompany the genre. The movie has compiled a Rotten Tomatoes score of 62% from critics.
If you’re a fan of Nebraska or The Boss in general, you’ll likely want to give this one a go, which you can do now, as Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere is in theaters now.
