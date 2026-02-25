Daredevil: Born Again EP Describes Working On Season 2 After That ‘Cobbled-Together Frankenstein’ Of A First Season

Daredevil: Born Again received positive reactions from fans and critics alike upon its debut in early 2025. That reception alone represented a win for the Marvel Studios production, which went down a somewhat rocky road during its development process. Showrunner and executive producer Dario Scardapane even recently went as far as to collectively refer to those episodes as a “cobbled-together Frankenstein.” Additionally, Scardapane shared his take on what it was like working on the upcoming second season with his team.

Originally announced in 2023, Born Again originally had Matt Corman and Chris Ord on board as its showrunners, and several episodes were filmed later that year. Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige was reportedly displeased with what he saw and a host of creative changes were implemented. As part of that, Scardapane – who cut his teeth in the MCU as a writer and producer on Netflix’s The Punisher – was brought in as showrunner. Scardapane recalled that experience to SFX Magazine on CinemaBlend, sharing the following:

The task of season one was a really sick kind of fun. They’d gone in a direction where it was a different kind of show. It was much more of a procedural, much more focused on the courtroom. We had a lot of that footage and kind of had to do this cobbled-together Frankenstein.

Scardapane and co. really had to come in and pick up the pieces, so to speak, and chart out a path for Matt Murdock and co. using the material they had and their own ideas. The difference in creative visions is evident within Season 1 and, for me personally, it made that inaugural season somewhat uneven. Of course, in fairness, the producers were in a tricky spot, given the behind-the-scenes changes.

Still, the creative team seemed to make the most of the situation. Plus, as Scardapane tells it, that storytelling experience did ultimately have a silver lining:

But by landing really strongly at the beginning and end with an idea of ‘This is what the show wants to be, this is what the show is’, we were able to kick the narrative into the second season relatively unfettered.

There seems to be quite a bit in store for Born Again Season 2, which Scardapane has described as “fucking brutal.” After the first season’s finale, Matt will be working with others, including the dynamic Karen Page, to take down Mayor Wilson Fisk a.k.a. The Kingpin. At some point, Matt will also reunite with a fellow Defender, the returning Jessica Jones. Simultaneously, Fisk will be fighting external forces to hold onto his political power. All in all, based on further comments from Scardapane, it sounds like writing this season was freeing:

Most of the writers’ room came back from season one, and the crew too. Now there were no limitations in that we didn’t have to write into existing footage, we didn’t have to finish out storylines that had already been started. The only thing that we had to take care of was the central Fisk vs Daredevil engine. It was great. You’ll see in some of these episodes that we were able to really let it rip in a way we might not have been able to last season.

If the footage that’s been released from Season 2 so far is anything to go by, Dario Scadapane and his colleagues did indeed “let it rip.” As a fan of the show, I’m excited to see what’s in store. Grab a Disney+ subscription and check out Daredevil: Born Again’s season premiere when it lands on March 24 amid the 2026 TV schedule.