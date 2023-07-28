IMAX Head Honcho Speaks Out After Dune 2 Delay Release Date Rumors Roll Around: 'No Disrespect To Timothée Chalamet'
Fans are wondering if Dune: Part Two will be revealed thanks to the SAG-AFTRA strike.
Aside from superhero movies, there are a few major film franchises at play right now. Chief among them is Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi hit Dune, which is expected to get its sequel this November. But since the all-star cast currently can’t do press thanks to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, resulting in some rumors that Warner Bros. might be delaying its release. Now the IMAX head honcho has spoken out following the Dune: Part Two delay rumors, and was even quoted saying “no disrespect to Timothée Chalamet.” Let’s break it all down.
Adapting the massive Dune novel for film is a huge task, as we saw with David Lynch’s 1984 movie. But audiences really responded to Villeneuve’s blockbuster, and the visual spectacle that it was in theaters. The marketing campaign for Part Two was in full effect prior to the strike going into effect, which barred actors from promoting movies from struck companies. During the IMAX Q2 earnings call (via Fool), CEO Richard Gelfond addressed this rumor, saying:
Points were made. Warner Bros. had spent a ton of money airing Dune’s trailers and putting up billboards prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike. If the studio decided to delay the highly anticipated blockbuster, they would seemingly have to pay all that money up again. And for that reason, IMAX’s Richard Gelfond doesn’t seem too concerned about the delay rumors.
Another complication that comes with possibly delaying Dune is the puzzle piece that is movie release schedules. Studios don’t want too much competition, and Dune: Part Two was mainly set to compete against The Marvels which will be released one week later. Gelfond was quote in the earnings call saying:
On the flip side, having such a star-studded cast for Dune: Part Two was also part of its appeal. Having them missing marketing and interviews is no doubt a loss for the marketing. That includes young talent like Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, and Austin Butler. Gelfond specifically referenced the Call Me By Your Name star, saying:
Shots weren’t necessarily fired, but it’s definitely interesting to see a peek behind the curtain and the talks happening by major companies like Warner Bros. and IMAX. And with Dune: Part Two set to arrive in a matter of months, it’s crunch time. And it doesn’t seem like the SAG-AFTRA strike is going to end anytime soon.
Dune: Part Two is currently expected to arrive in theaters on November 3rd. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
