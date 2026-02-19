Michael B. Jordan Says Sinners Was 'So D--n Hot,' And He's Not Talking About Playing The Twins
Well, at least he got the Oscar nom.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
The horror genre has been experiencing a renaissance for years, and its showing no signs of slowing down. One of the best horror movies in recent memory was Ryan Coogler's Sinners, which has become an Oscar-nominated success. The vampire flick (which is streaming with an HBO Max subscription) earned Michael B. Jordan an Academy Award nomination for his duel role as Smoke and Stack, and he recently got real about how hot it was filming the project. And we're talking some seriously high temperatures.
Sinners crushed at the box office, and it's been embraced by both critics and audiences alike. Michel B. Jordan offered a stunning performance as movie's twins, and in an interview with Vanity Fair he revealed some of the harsh realities to filming. Specifcally the first scene where Smoke and Stack are together and sharing a cigarette, as he put it:
Ouch. While being a movie star sounds glamorous, the reality of filming can be grueling. And Jordan playing two different characters in 120 degree weather is truly the thing of nightmares. I'll never be able to look at that opening scene with The Twins the same way again.
In this interview the Black Panther star got honest, saying that Sinners was the hardest role(s) he's had to play so far. Luckily those efforts paid off big time, as Ryan Coogler's horror flick was acclaimed by critics and he's gotten an Oscar nomination out of the deal.
HBO Max: Plans start from $10.99 a month
Sinners is streaming over on HBO Max. Plans start at $10.99 a month (Basic With Ads), an HBO Max subscription gives you access to thousands of movies, shows, documentaries, and more.
Filming scenes opposite yourself sounds like a technical and emotional challenge, one that Jordan rose to. On top of filming sequences like Stack's death scene, he also had to make sure that his characters' twin connection was visible in their first scene. As the 39 year-old actor went on:
How cool is that? On top of introducing The Smokestack twins, there was also some cool symbolism that fans might not have noticed on first glance. This shows how methodically Coogler, Jordan, and the rest of the Sinners cast and crew approached the vampire flick. And it all resulted in a truly gorgeous moviegoing experience. Sinners' ending seemingly left the door open for a sequel, but we'll have to see if that ever happens.
Sinners is streaming now on HBO Max. We'll find out if it manages to take home any Oscars when the Academy Awards air March 15th as part of the 2026 TV schedule.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.