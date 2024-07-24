Inside Out 2 Is Close To Soaring Past Top Gun: Maverick For A Major Box Office Milestone

After a number of months that saw poor receipts for newly released movies, Inside Out 2 managed to shake up the box office. The Pixar-produced sequel blew past the previous 2024 box office champ, Dune: Part Two, quickly becoming the highest grossing movie of the year. Early signs showed the movie’s initial dominance, as IO2 had a phenomenal opening weekend, which saw it gross $155 million domestically. And it continued to rake in the cash after that Now, per a new box office report, the animated film is impressively close to soaring past Top Gun: Maverick for a major milestone.

Inside Out 2 increased its total box office sum significantly over the past weekend, and it now has a worldwide gross that totals over $1.46 billion, according to Deadline. It significantly moved up the all-time global box office rankings and is currently at No. 13. It surpassed Barbie, which grossed $1.446 billion, on Monday, and now is closing in on Top Gun: Maverick, which is only slightly ahead with $1.495 billion. If the animated movie keeps performing as well as it has, it definitely has a firm chance of surpassing the Top Cruise-led fighter pilot flick.

Even though it remains behind a number of lucrative films in the general worldwide box office records, Pixar's latest movie has claimed the No. 1 spot in a specific ranking. This past weekend, the movie also surpassed the global box office totals for Frozen II, which grossed $1.454 billion back in 2019. This officially makes the recently released sequel the highest grossing animated movie of all time. This is certainly an impressive feat, especially considering box office totals this year have been somewhat lackluster in recent yars. And the Disney-owned studio responsible for the achievement celebrated the occasion with the X post below:

We’re filled with Joy! Thanks to every fan around the world for making Inside Out 2 the biggest animated movie of all time. 💛🧡 pic.twitter.com/HQYtxtHnYGJuly 24, 2024

Following Inside Out 2’s success, a number of other titles have managed to earn some serious cash at the box office. Nearly a month after the Kelsey Mann-directed movie hit theaters, Twisters opened with $80.5 million domestically, blowing away estimates for the film. And, just weeks ago, A Quiet Place: Day One had a bigger opening than both of its predecessors. The theatrical tide is seemingly starting to turn and, hopefully, there will be box office success for upcoming 2024 titles like Gladiator II and Wicked Part One.

Of course, even if this latest Pixar film does surpass one of Top Gun: Maverick’s box office milestones, it definitely won't take away from the film’s colossal achievement. The 2022 sequel is still credited with ushering audiences back into movie theaters after the COVID-19 pandemic kept them away for so long. With that, it should be no surprise that Top Gun 3 has been teased by some of the creatives involved with the franchise.

Recent box office developments are definitely enough to make movie lovers somewhat optimistic about the state of the theatrical experience. It'll be intriguing to see if Inside Out 2 not only passes Tom Cruise's film but also manages to fly past others as its run in theaters continues.

On that note, you can still see Inside Out 2 now, which is a decision that would actually help push the film further up the rankings. Fans can also check out the first movie with a Disney+ subscription, and stream Top Gun: Maverick with a Paramount+ subscription.