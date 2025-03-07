We’ve Reached An Era Where We’re Talking About Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner Again. How JLo Allegedly Feels
Here we go again.
The marriage of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez may be over, but that doesn’t mean that all the drama has completely ended. While this break up isn't the hot topic it was a few months ago, we appear to have entered a time warp, as the chatter is now about Affleck and his other ex-wife named Jennifer, Garner.
People have noticed that the two have been spending more time together recently, and it seems Jennifer Lopez is one of the folks who has noticed.
Affleck And Garner Have Been Spotted In Public Together Recently
Rumors are running somewhat rampant regarding Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck as the pair have been seen out and about frequently, and they have appeared to be quite close, even hugging in public. It has spectators wondering if there is, or might be, something more between them than just the co-parenting of their three kids.
To be fair, this isn’t the first time there has been speculation regarding the true state of Affleck and Garner’s relationship. The two clearly have had a close friendship, even following their divorce. However, insiders have largely claimed that a friendship is all it is. While Affleck is now single, Garner is in a reportedly serious relationship.
And it ultimately isn’t that unusual that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner spend time together. They have three children together, and that alone is going to push the two of them together on a regular basis. Even if they weren’t as close as they appear to be, it’s in both of their best interests to get along.
Jennifer Lopez Is Reportedly Very Upset By The Relationship
As far as we know, there isn’t anything going on between Affleck and Garner, but that hasn’t stopped the speculation. According to Page Six, that speculation has become “like salt in the wound” for Jennifer Lopez. A source claims that seeing pictures of the two together has made the actress and singer “furious.”
However, a different source reportedly claims that JLo is so busy filming a new movie for Netflix that they doubt she’s even aware of what’s been going on between her ex and his ex.
Whether or not Lopez knows what’s going on between Affleck and Garner, it’s not a stretch to believe that the pictures could be upsetting. Lopez and Affleck’s divorce has only been official for a few weeks, and while it was clear for months before the actual filing that they were having problems, and they’re probably both happier on their own, this still isn’t the situation she wanted to find herself in.
It remains to be seen what sort of relationship Affleck and Lopez will have post-divorce. They don’t have children together, which would keep them in constant contact. However, we know that Affleck’s kids did become close with Lopez’s children and that Affleck’s daughter is still hanging out with JLo’s sister, so it’s very possible the two will be spending time together in the months and years to come not unlike Affleck and Garner.
