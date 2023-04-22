Insider Provides Update On Jamie Foxx’s Condition, As The Star Receives Love From Martin Lawrence, Steve Harvey And More

Jaime Foxx shocked the world when it was revealed that he suffered a medical complication that has led to him spending extended time in the hospital. His daughter was the one who shared the information about Foxx on social media, but she did not share any details about the medical complication in question. This came only days after he was seen on set filming his new movie Back in Action with the newly unretired Cameron Diaz. Now, an insider is providing an update on the Oscar winner’s health, and friends of his, including Martin Lawrence and Steve Harvey, are sharing support for his recovery.

Little information is still known about what caused Foxx’s medical condition, however, the actor is reportedly recovering, his health is slowly improving, and many tests are being done. An inside source also gave a health update about Foxx to People, saying:

He's OK, thank God. He's still in the hospital and doctors are running tests but he's awake and alert. They're keeping him under observation.

Thank goodness he is getting better despite a serious incident. Many of Foxx’s fans were surprised that he suffered a health problem, and they are not alone. The actor's friends also seemed shocked that he ended up in the hospital, especially considering the 55-year-old is in really good shape. Many of the Ray star's peers recently gathered to celebrate Martin Lawrence being a recipient of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where ET asked them about Foxx’s condition. Steve Harvey expressed his own surprise, saying:

I don't even really know what happened, man. I was just stunned because Jamie's fit. This dude, he don't do nothing, man. This dude is fit, so I was really concerned, man. So I hope everything works out. I'm pretty sure it will.

Martin Lawrence also sent his love to the Collateral star and his family while expressing his reverence for Foxx as an actor and a friend. He said:

I mean, I wish him the best. He's in my prayers every night. He's not only one of our best entertainers we have out here, but he's a great person and he's a genuine person. So please pray for him.

Lastly, Tracy Morgan expressed his solidarity for Foxx, relating to the actor due to his own past health issues. Morgan was hospitalized after a vehicle collision back in 2014 that led to him being in a coma for 10 days. He sent his well-wishes to his friend, saying:

I love Jamie. Jamie's a good friend of mine... my prayers go up for Jamie. He's strong, he's a fighter, he's gonna come out of it and he's good. He's gonna be stronger and better than ever. I've been there. I was on the other side in a coma for 10 days, so I know about [being hospitalized]. I just want Jamie to please get strong. Jamie, I love you. My prayers go out to you and your family. Please get well.

While a timeline for the actor's return to acting is still uncertain, everyone, including his closest friends are rooting for a speedy recovery and for the actor to return to the big screen soon. As previously mentioned, he was in the midst of filming his latest Netflix movie, Back in Action, when the incident happened, and little is known about how Foxx's emergency will affect the film’s release. Regardless, his health is the most important, and clearly, he has a lot of support from friends and family.

