Amid Jamie Foxx’s Ongoing Testing And Hospitalization, Insider Shares Hopeful Update

Much of the public has been concerned about Jamie Foxx, who was hospitalized for a “medical complication” a week ago. At the time the news was reported, a message from Foxx’s family, including daughter Corrine, was shared . They stated that the A-lister was “already on his way to recovery.” Nevertheless, Foxx remains in the hospital and, all the while, insiders have dropped alleged details on his condition, with one recently saying that the medics have been “running tests.” Amid all of that, we now have a somewhat hopeful update.

Tests are reportedly still being run on the Oscar winner, because doctors are apparently still trying to determine exactly what caused his medical episode. While there’s still a level of uncertainty here, there seems to be a bit of good news. A source told ET that the 55-year-old actor is making progress and is also well aware of the support he’s been receiving from fans and fellow celebrities:

He is healing. He feels the love from everyone.

This is sure to bring some level of comfort to those who’ve been thinking about Jamie Foxx’s well-being. News of his medical situation was sudden, and fans across social media seemed to be surprised, considering how healthy and vibrant the actor always appears to be. One can only hope that he continues to improve as he continues his stay in the hospital. And as he does so, his latest production will have to proceed accordingly.

At the time that he fell ill, Jamie Foxx was working on a Netflix movie with Annie co-star Cameron Diaz, who came out of retirement to join the flick. It was previously reported that Diaz was feeling excited about the prospect of reuniting with her friend and colleague. Of course, fans are pumped to see her in a new production, and they might want to relish this one. That’s because insiders say that Diaz could re-retire after she finishes work on her and Foxx’s latest film.

As for the movie itself, it’s reportedly been left in the lurch due to the absence of its leading man. Producers were apparently left out of sorts due to the unforeseen development, which allegedly occurred when the film was only a little over a week away from wrapping. Not only that, but this situation has purportedly had an impact on the Spider-Man: No Way Home star’s schedule, which appears to be full at the moment.

The star’s family has yet to release any additional statements, and it remains to be seen if they’ll do so anytime soon. Everyone surely just wants to see the beloved actor up and about again and doing the job that he loves. But of course, what’s most important right now is that he continues to get better.