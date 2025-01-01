'She Can't Quite Wrap Her Head Around The Idea.' An Insider Does Not Hold Back After Megan Fox's Big Split From MGK While Pregnant

Celebrity relationships often dominate headlines, with fans hanging on to every twist and turn. From Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s rekindled romance and subsequent split to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s whirlwind connection , these high-profile couples captivate the public eye. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly had been no different; their rollercoaster relationship has been a frequent topic of conversation and speculation. Recently, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles performer made waves by announcing her pregnancy, reportedly ending her tumultuous relationship with MGK, and purchasing a new home . According to an insider, the Transformers actress is now grappling with deep heartbreak, betrayal, and the challenging path of moving forward.

An insider close to the situation alleges to RadarOnline the cracks in Fox and Kelley’s romance reportedly came to light over Thanksgiving when the “Love the Way You Lie” music video star discovered text messages from other women on MGK’s phone. This revelation led her to end the relationship, but the decision hasn’t brought her peace. The source revealed:

Megan's devastated. Yes, she’s the one who ended things, but that doesn't mean she doesn't still love him. She does. She just can't trust him.

This isn’t the first time the high-profile relationship has hit rocky terrain. Earlier in the year, rumors of infidelity caused the Expendables 4 actress to call off their engagement. The New Girl series actress hinted at her pain in a cryptic Instagram post, writing, “You can taste the dishonesty; it’s all over your breath,” sparking widespread speculation. The post was later deleted, along with all traces of MGK from her profile, signaling deep fractures in their bond.

The latest split, however, reportedly feels much more final. The insider added:

Megan feels so betrayed. She can’t quite wrap her head around the idea that it’s really over, even though she says she knows it has to be.

The timing couldn’t be more challenging for the veteran Mortal Kombat 1 voice actress, who now faces the complexities of single parenthood while pregnant. Just days before the breakup, the actress had shared the joyous news of her pregnancy on Instagram , posting a heartfelt caption: “Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back.”

Megan Fox’s journey as a mother is not new. She shares three children—Noah (12), Bodhi (10), and Journey (8)—with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green (who recently called out the “Lonely Roads” musician ). MGK also has a daughter, 15-year-old Casie, with his ex, Emma Cannon.

Fans have followed the highs and lows of Fox and MGK’s relationship since the pair began dating in 2020. Their whirlwind romance, marked by public declarations of love and intense chemistry, captured the attention of Hollywood and social media alike. Yet, beneath the surface, the couple struggled with issues many say were impossible to overcome.

For the Night Teeth actress, the road ahead seems uncertain but necessary. The insider noted that while the actress is heartbroken, she understands the need to prioritize her well-being and that of her children. The source continued:

She’s trying to focus on her family and the baby, but it’s hard. The betrayal stings deeply.