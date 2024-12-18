Megan Fox Just Bought A New House Amidst Split With MGK, But Apparently Things Aren’t As They Seem

Celebrity couples have a habit of capturing the public's attention, just look at pairs like Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck or Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Another couple that's been making a ton of headlines lately is Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, who have gone through a number of notable ups and downs in recent years. Fox just bought a new house amidst split with MGK, but apparently things aren’t as they seem.

Megan Fox's pregnancy announcement broke the internet, and seemingly confirmed that she and Machine Gun Kelly were back together. Unfortunately, they broke up shortly afterward, reportedly due to fighting and Fox finding something on his phone that was a deal breaker. The Transformers actress recently got a new home, which folks online thought was a direct result of the breakup. But an insider close to her spoke to Us Magazine and offered context about this move, saying:

The split had nothing to do with her purchasing a new house. Megan has always liked her own space.

There you have it. Per this report, MGK and Fox have never actually lived together, despite expecting a baby together. And as such, the plans for her new home were probably in the works long before their most recent break-up.

There's been trouble in paradise for the pair for some time now. The issues began back in February of 2023, when Fox deleted their photos together and temporarily deactivated her social media. She and MGK went into therapy, but now it seems like they're once again broken up. Later in that same report, the insider also mentioned another reason the move occurred:

Her new house is closer to her ex Brian Austin Green. [It] makes it easier for them to coparent.

There you have it. Fox and Green have been coparenting for years now, regardless of having new partners. And living close to her ex is seemingly another factor that went into her move. For his part, Austin Taylor Green didn't mince words when it came to his feelings about Fox and MGK's alleged drama. Despite their own break-up years earlier, he's putting his full support behind the Jennifer's Body actress, and wishes the best for her and their children.

In the midst of their break-up, Machine Gun Kelly has reportedly left California for some time to get his head on straight. But since he's going to become a father thanks to Fox's current pregnancy, smart money says he won't be gone forever. Whether or not the couple is able to work things up and reunite remains to be seen. Luckily if they don't, she's already very experienced in the ways of coparenting and conscious uncoupling.

Megan Fox doesn't currently have any upcoming movies coming down the line, although her robot movie Subservience is crushing on Netflix. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.