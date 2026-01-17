Men On The Red Carpet Get Less Love, But Can We Please Shout Out Glen Powell And Michael B. Jordan This Week
These guys were dressed to the nines!
As the 2026 Golden Globe winners were announced, there was a lot of chatter about Jennifer Lopez’s sheer look, Jennifer Lawrence’s floral gown and more marvelous fashion moments from the women in attendance at the ceremony. However, the men brought their A-game to the red carpet as well, and I think we should give some of them, including Glen Powell and Michael B. Jordan, their flowers.
Glen Powell Looked Classy In Navy Blue
Alright, let’s start with Glen Powell. He was at the Golden Globes to celebrate Chad Powers. Wearing an incredible navy blue velvet suit by Brunello Cucinelli, the actor and his stylist, Warren Alfie Baker, paired the suit with a matching bow tie and cumberbund. Take a look:
According to Baker’s Instagram, Powell is also wearing an Omega watch. However, it’s the sunglasses that make the look for me.
All around, this fit was perfect, and the blue was classy. I also loved the different textures featured in this suit that was all navy blue (which also happens to be one of the colors for the football team Powell’s character plays for in Chad Powers).
It was classic, while also being so much more than the typical men's suits we see. Plus, it celebrated Chad Powers (which you can stream with a Hulu subscription) in such a cool way.
Michael B. Jordan Rocked A Classic Suit With Chic Glasses
At first glance, Michael B. Jordan’s suit looked like a sleek classic double-breasted outfit. However, I love how unique it is with its deep brown color that was paired with a lovely shining brooch, an off-white shirt, and a black tie. Plus, like Powell, he rocked some killer sunglasses too, take a look:
To get into the details, the Sinners star’s suit was custom Prada, per GQ. According to the actor’s stylist, Jason Bolden, this look was inspired by the movie Jordan was nominated for and his characters, Smoke and Stack. Meanwhile, those cool sunglasses were actually found by Jordan at a family-owned boutique in Japan, and his jewelry was David Yurman.
So, overall, the actor and his stylist created a 5-star look that fits right in with the 5-star reviews Sinners got.
I’d Also Like To Shout Out Colman Domingo, The Heated Rivalry Boys, Snoop Dogg And Duke McCloud
Now, obviously, the two aforementioned stars were not the only guys dressed to the nines at the ceremony. So, let’s go over a few other highlights.
Colman Domingo: If you have been paying attention to red carpets for the last few years, you know Colman Domingo kills any carpet he steps onto. He is truly a fashion icon, and he proved that again with this custom black Valentino suit.
The Sing Sing star actually told Vanity Fair this was one of his more “laid-back” looks, which is true. However, that impeccably tailored suit and the stunning silver Boucheron jewels sprinkled up the right side of the blazer are undeniably gorgeous.
Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams: On the heels of Heated Rivalry’s Season 2 renewal and pop culture domination, its stars appeared on the red carpet of the Globes, ready to stun. According to Vogue, Hudson Williams, who plays Shane, wore a Giorgio Armani peak-lapel dinner jacket, a silk shirt, black pants and a beautiful gold Bulgari necklace. His co-lead, Connor Storrie, went for a classic black suit and tie by Saint Laurent, and the Ilya actor paired it with some rockstar sunglasses and a Tiffany and Co. brooch. They really dressed to impress as they continue to make a fantastic first impression on Hollywood.
Snoop Dogg: The pop of red in Snoop Dogg’s suit is perfect, and that mixed with the double-breasted cut and the otherwise all-black look is so sleek. Along with that, according to WWD, his shoes are by Stacy Adams and only cost about $100. Overall, it was a fun play on the classic black look, and it was perfect for the beloved rapper.
Duke McCloud: Last, but certainly not least, is Duke McCloud. The 6-year-old star of All Her Fault rocked a light teal suit and paired it with an exquisite emerald brooch. While chatting with ET, the young actor said he picked this particular fit, because “it was blue, and he could putted this jewelry on.” It also came with a pocket square. Those are all great reasons to pick this stand-out look!
All around, the guys came to play at the Golden Globes, and it was so fun to see. Now, as the awards season continues on the 2026 TV schedule, I’m looking forward to seeing how these men and other attendees continue to rock the carpets.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
