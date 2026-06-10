I Can't Get Over The (Ironic) Word Tom Holland Struggles To Say Most While Doing His Spider-Man Accent

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe consistently puts out new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription, certain franchises are fan favorites. The Spider-Man movies are definitely in that category, and Brand New Day is one of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies coming to theaters. It'll mark Tom Holland's fourth solo movie, although the 30 year-old actor revealed the ironic line he still struggles to say in an American accent.

Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order saw as Holland's Peter Parker became a wildly popular character, starting with his debut in Captain America: Civil War. While appearing on the podcast Good Hang with Amy Poehler, the actor revealed the ironic word he still struggles to say in Peter's accent. In his words:

Ironically, the word that I struggle to say most is 'Spider-Man.' It’s so weird.

I mean, how funny is that? Despite how long Holland has been playing Spider-Man, actually uttering his hero's name is still difficult. The Uncharted actor's American accent is really strong, but it sounds like that title is one that continues to be difficult as he films new Marvel projects.

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During his conversation with the Parks & Recreation star, Tom Holland went on to share how he accidentally goes into a Southern accent when trying to say the word "Spider-Man". As he shared:

Because I would want to say Spider-Man [in like a slow Southern drawl]. It’s what, for some reason, just sounded so much more… and I’m like, ‘That’s kind of New York, isn’t it?’ He’s like, ‘No, that is the Deep South.’

As if we couldn't love Holland any more. While he's an A-list star who is synonymous with his role as Spider-Man, he's still got a good sense of humor about filming those Marvel movies. And that includes the way he accidentally goes Southern at times. You can see his conversation with Amy Poehler below:

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Amy Poehler's podcast has become a sensation thanks to her ability to charm her guests, and this clip is no exception. She and Tom Holland had some great chemistry, including the actor's self-deprecating jokes about his Peter Parker accent.

Fans will have to listen closely to how Holland pronounces his superhero's name when Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31st as part of the 2026 TV schedule. There are countless questions about what the movie will contain, so hopefully we get more footage soon.