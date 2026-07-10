Wait, Spider-Man Actor J.K. Simmons Has Never Met Tom Holland?
I mean, he's appeared in two Spider-Man movies.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is showing no signs of slowing down, with the studio consistently putting out new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know that Tom Holland's Spider-Man movies are fan favorites, with folks hyped for Brand New Day to hit theaters this July. Although I am gobsmacked that J.K. Simmons has never met Holland, despite appearing in two films (so far) as J. Jonah Jameson.
After famously playing JJJ in the Tobey Maguire films, fans were shocked when Simmons reprised that role during Far From Home's twist ending. In a clip from the Happy Sad Confused podcast's Instagram, the Whiplash actor revealed how last-minute that cameo was. In his words:
How wild is that? While the fandom was shook when J. Jonah Jameson showed up, it sounds like J.K. Simmons was similarly caught off guard. He filmed his brief role after primary photography had wrapped, and the movie was in the midst of being edited. So there was no time to get the 71-year-old actor fitted for a wig, resulting in the character being bald in the MCU. He went on to share how quick and dirty his shoot for Spider-Man: Far From Home was, saying:
Of course, fans know that he would go on to reprise the character in a more significant role for No Way Home. Despite this, he still hasn't met Tom Holland, as the pair of actors haven't actually shared any scenes together. Simmons went on to joke about this, saying:
This shows just how unique the movie industry is. Because despite being in two movies together, J.K. Simmons and Tom Holland still haven't actually crossed paths. We'll just have to wait and see if this changes with any upcoming Marvel movies.
Now, I'm very curious to see if J. Jonah Jameson ends up appearing in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which will hit theaters on July 31st as part of the 2026 movie release list. That's because, while he's presumably still working for the Daily Bugle, Doctor Strange's spell at the end of No Way Home erased Peter Parker from his memory.