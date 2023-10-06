Is Emma Watson Retiring From Acting? The Harry Potter Actress Speaks Out About Her Life Right Now
From Harry Potter to alcohol production.
Emma Watson stepped away from acting after wrapping on Harry Potter, and while the actress has done some film projects since then, she’s also been involved in fashion, activism, her family’s business, and even dipped her toes into the worlds of producing and directing. But is she done with acting as a whole? It’s clear she enjoys her life right now, but here’s what she has said.
Is Emma Watson Retired From Acting?
Unlike the formerly retired Cameron Diaz, who had to officially stage a comeback with her upcoming Back in Action movie with Jamie Foxx, Emma Watson is not officially out of the game. In fact, when asked about the prospect by Financial Times, she admitted she “absolutely” will be seen in front of a camera again.
But taking some time away from acting has clearly been positive for the star and fashionista.
What Emma Watson Has Done Since Little Women
Emma Watson’s last role on the big screen occurred when she joined the cast of Greta Gerwig’s Little Women, where she played eldest March daughter Meg in a retelling of the classic female-led literature project. She's not just sitting on her laurels, however. In 2023, she got into Oxford and has been working on a Masters in Creative Writing, as well. Previously, she signed on as the face Prada's fragrance Paradoxe; in fact, she actually went a step further and directed a short for the scent last year.
Watson also spoke about missing out on family life while she was in the throes of filming movies like Harry Potter and later projects including Beauty and the Beast, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, and Little Women. Now that she has more free time, she said she loves being involved in the family business: alcohol.
Her brother Alex (aka the guy in that picture with Watson and her magical floating dress) has a gin brand he’s named Renais while her father Chris has owned a winery in the Chablis, France since 1991. So lately, she's had the free time to participate in those ventures, as well.
All in all, it's very clear the actress has a wide swathe of interests, but she's still very connected to the fans and other members of the Harry Potter cast, as evidence by her returning for the memorable Harry Potter: Return To Hogwarts special last year. Given she does still have an interest in the acting business, we'll be sure to keep you updated on her next big screen adventure ... whenever she manages to squeeze it in that is.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Reality TV fan with a pinch of Disney fairy dust thrown in. Theme park junkie. If you’ve created a rom-com I’ve probably watched it.
Most Popular
By Carly Levy
By Adam Holmes
By Riley Utley
By Laura Hurley
By Nick Venable
By Ryan LaBee
By Mick Joest
By Mick Joest