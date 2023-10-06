Is Emma Watson Retiring From Acting? The Harry Potter Actress Speaks Out About Her Life Right Now

Emma Watson stepped away from acting after wrapping on Harry Potter, and while the actress has done some film projects since then, she’s also been involved in fashion, activism, her family’s business, and even dipped her toes into the worlds of producing and directing. But is she done with acting as a whole? It’s clear she enjoys her life right now, but here’s what she has said.

Is Emma Watson Retired From Acting?

Unlike the formerly retired Cameron Diaz, who had to officially stage a comeback with her upcoming Back in Action movie with Jamie Foxx, Emma Watson is not officially out of the game. In fact, when asked about the prospect by Financial Times , she admitted she “absolutely” will be seen in front of a camera again.

Yes, absolutely. But I’m happy to sit and wait for the next right thing. I love what I do. It’s finding a way to do it where I don’t have to fracture myself into different faces and people. And I just don’t want to switch into robot mode any more. Does that make sense?

But taking some time away from acting has clearly been positive for the star and fashionista.

What Emma Watson Has Done Since Little Women

Emma Watson’s last role on the big screen occurred when she joined the cast of Greta Gerwig’s Little Women, where she played eldest March daughter Meg in a retelling of the classic female-led literature project. She's not just sitting on her laurels, however. In 2023, she got into Oxford and has been working on a Masters in Creative Writing, as well. Previously, she signed on as the face Prada's fragrance Paradoxe; in fact, she actually went a step further and directed a short for the scent last year.

Watson also spoke about missing out on family life while she was in the throes of filming movies like Harry Potter and later projects including Beauty and the Beast, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, and Little Women. Now that she has more free time, she said she loves being involved in the family business: alcohol.

There was definitely a gap when Alex took more of a role here. But now that I’m not making films every year there’s a bit more time to play with. For me, getting involved with the creative side of the gin has been fun because I have a voice and I can bring everything that I’ve learnt to help. Alex is the expert on gin, and dad is the expert on wine, but it’s really nice to be asked to be involved.

Her brother Alex (aka the guy in that picture with Watson and her magical floating dress) has a gin brand he’s named Renais while her father Chris has owned a winery in the Chablis, France since 1991. So lately, she's had the free time to participate in those ventures, as well.

All in all, it's very clear the actress has a wide swathe of interests, but she's still very connected to the fans and other members of the Harry Potter cast, as evidence by her returning for the memorable Harry Potter: Return To Hogwarts special last year. Given she does still have an interest in the acting business, we'll be sure to keep you updated on her next big screen adventure ... whenever she manages to squeeze it in that is.