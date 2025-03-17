Is Prey Getting A Sequel? Here’s The Latest From Amber Midthunder

Fresh new takes on classic sci-fi horror movies have been coming out, and for long time fans like me, these new takes on our best horror movies. From the newest Nosferatu to Alien: Romulus, there is a new breath of fresh air in the movie scene, and I am living for it. Hulu’s Prey is another entry like the ones above that is a new refreshing take on an old sci-fi horror. On the topic of Prey, the concept of a sequel has been thrown around a lot. The latest on that? Amber Midthunder has the latest, and while it isn’t much at first, it still gives promise.

In an interview with Collider, when talking about her high-octane flick Novocaine, actress Amber Midthunder was asked about the potential of a Prey sequel. She had spoken before about the potential of a sequel, stating that it was something in talks but she'd be interested. But this time around we got a little bit more to go off of. This time Midthunder gave a heartfelt response to the possibility, even if it isn’t set in stone. Midthunder was quoted saying:

I don't know. I don't know what's happening. [Laughs] I genuinely don't. I also want to do another one. I would be happy to do another one. I love Dan Trachtenberg with my whole heart. I love that world, I love that character, and I think that there's some fun ideas out there that I've heard that are very cool. I'm really excited. He obviously has Badlands coming out this year, so I'm really excited to see that. Whatever Dan does, I will always be his fan.

While the sequel is still in early development, it is still lined up and in the works. Though for a while it was touch and go on whether or not it was going to take place. At one point Dan Trachtenberg said that while it would be cool, they are grappling with whether or not they should make it. A sentiment that many sequels and prequels grapple with.

Among sequel talks, there was also the idea thrown around of a new Alien vs Predator, something that the directors are also quite enthusiastic about. And fans like myself are hoping they do make happen, because I just think that would be super awesome. Mainly just because both franchises have been going to new creative angles for both franchises, with Romulus going back to original form of clunky, old, and really out there. While Prey had the angle of someone using ‘primitive’ warfare against something as technologically advanced as Predator.

An angle that many people enjoyed, including those from indigenous groups that were represented in the film. Midthunder did speak on the impact that the film had in the past, and the overall sigh of relief she felt that it was well received.

Overall, a sequel to Prey would be really cool and I am interested to see what they would do, seeing as based on the end credits the actions of Prey will bring more attention to earth. So, there is definitely more to explore with other times and other groups. And while I'd love to see Naru again, I am interested to see what other stories that they can cook up. For now, we can watch the old predators and make our own rank list, cause Prey definitely deserves to be high up there.