‘It Was Quite Embarrassing’: Tom Holland Shares The Hilarious Way His Funko Pop Collection Got Out Of Hand

If you’re a fan of something residing in pop culture, from film and TV to sports and music, then it’s a strong bet that you know about Funko Pops. Those big-headed collectible figures have been around since 2010 and make for great ways to show your enthusiasm off for a property, character, real-life individual, the list goes on. Even Tom Holland, the MCU’s Spider-Man actor, has his own Funko! Pop collection, although he has admitted that his assembly of these figures got out of hand in an “embarrassing” way.

GQ Spain shared an excerpt of a video where Holland was given a personalized shopping list curated specifically for him and an unlimited amount of fake money to use, but he could only pick one item from each category. One of the options he discussed was a $43.79 Spider-Man: Homecoming Funko Pop, specifically one of his Peter Parker wearing his homemade costume sans mask. Here’s what the actor said:

Funko Pops! I love Funko Pops. $43 bucks, worth every penny. I think they’re really cool. I’ve actually collected all of my Funko Pops. I kept them in my house for a long time, but then it got to the point where it looked like I had a shrine to myself, and I had to get rid of them because it was quite embarrassing. So they’re in a cupboard, but I love them. Keep making them because I think they’re brilliant.

Needless to say that the majority of these Funko Pops from Tom Holland’s former shrine are modeled after his Spider-Man. Having made his MCU debut in Captain America: Civil War and played the web-slinger in five more movies, that’s a lot of Spider variations for Funko to release to the public. However, I looked around, and I’m hoping that there’s some non-Spidey representation there, too, as there are also Funko pops of his Nathan Drake from the Uncharted movie and Ian Lightfoot from Pixar’s Onward.

Tom Holland ultimately picked the Funko Pop over three other kinds of figures modeled after him as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, all of which also ditched the mask. Hey, can you blame the guy for collecting so many of these? Although it’s possible for one to acquire customized Pops, few people get officially-released figures from the brand, so of course Holland would want to snag many of them. Still, I am curious to learn what Funko Pops that actor has that have nothing to do with his filmography.

We can count on more Tom Holland-centric Funko Pops to come out in the relatively near future, as he’s set to reprise Peter Parker for 2026’s Spider-Man 4. Until then, all of Holland’s appearances as the Marvel superhero, with the exception of Spider-Man: No Way Home, can be accessed with a Disney+ subscription.