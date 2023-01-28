It’s Just Under 115 Days Til Fast X Finally Hits Theaters, And Ludacris Has Some Thoughts About Filming

Looking over the slate 2023 new movie releases, one of the much-anticipated blockbusters coming out in the first half of the year is Fast X, a.k.a. the tenth main installment of the Fast & Furious franchise (11th counting the spinoff Hobbs & Shaw). Fast X also marks the beginning of the end of The Fast Saga that began in 2001 with The Fast and the Furious, and we’re now just under 115 days until it hits theaters. With several more months to go until Fast X’s arrival, Ludacris, who’s been playing Tej Parker since 2003’s 2 Fast 2 Furious, shared his thoughts on filming these movies.

Ludacris reflected on his experience making Fast & Furious movies while shooting an Instagram video with costar Nathalie Emmanuel, who’s been starring in the franchise as Ramsey since 2015’s Furious 7, to commemorate 115 days until Fast X comes out. Watch the two talk over which was the better city to work in, Atlanta, Georgia or London, England, below:

With Ludacris having moved to Atlanta, Georgia when he was nine years old, it’s no wonder he said that was his favorite place to shoot since it felt like he was back home, with Fast Five, Furious 7 and The Fate of the Furious having rolled cameras there. Nathalie Emmanuel respected Ludacris’ take, but then defended London, which is where Fast & Furious 6, F9 and Fast X shot, calling the city “a cultural capital of the world” Ludcaris countered by calling Atlanta “the strip club capital of the world,” and then reiterating that it’s “pretty much the best city that there is.” Ultimately this boils down to subjective opinion, but one thing they can agree on is they’re looking forward to the world seeing Fast X.

Fast X didn’t get off to the easiest of starts, as a week after principal photography began in late April 2022, director Justin Lin, who’d helmed five of the earlier Fast & Furious movies, exited the blockbuster, with later reports alleging that he and Vin Diesel had been feuding. Soon after, The Incredible Hulk’s Louis Leterrier was tapped to replace Lin, and the rest of filming unfolded seemingly without any other hitches. For those eager a peek at what Fast X has in store, the first trailer will reportedly premiere on February 10, two days ahead of the Super Bowl, which will air a Fast X TV spot.

As far as the talent lineup goes, along with folks like Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster and Sung Kang joining Vin Diesel, Ludacris and Nathalie Emmanuel for another one of these rides, the Fast X cast also includes newcomers like Jason Momoa (who’s playing one of the villains), Brie Larson, Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson, Rita Moreno (who’s playing Dom, Mia and Jakob’s grandmother) and Leo Abelo Perry (who’s taking over as Brian Marcos, Dom and the late Elena’s son). It’s also been rumored that Gal Gadot’s Gisele Yashar will return in Fast X despite it looking like she died in Fast & Furious 6.

Fast X races into theaters on May 19, and the yet-to-be-officially-titled Fast & Furious 11, the final entry in The Fast Saga, is reportedly following in February 2024. Refresh yourself on what went down in F9 by streaming the 2021 movie with an HBO Max subscription.