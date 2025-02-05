Jack Black Announced The Anaconda Reboot Cast With A Song (And Paul Rudd On The Bongos)

If there’s one thing we can generally rely on with any Jack Black project, there will be an excellent silly song or some funky guitar riff. And, it’s no different for the 2025 movie schedule reboot, Anaconda. The musical comedian-actor teased the Christmas Day release via a song, featuring Paul Rudd on the bongos (with Selton Mello on guitar) announcing the cast list.

Back in 2020, the Anaconda reboot announcement was shared. Between the initial news of revisiting the 1997 classic, and the School of Rock actor sharing the official cast list while singing, there’s plenty of buzz. The fun ballad revealed that alongside Black and Rudd, Thandiwe Newton, Steve Zahn, Selton Mello, and Daniela Melchior are other performers with substantial roles.

The reboot’s lyrics then broke into classic Tenacious D goofiness, addressing exactly what the frontman and company had to do with the large snake. Take a watch for yourself:

ANACONDA – Official Cast Announcement - YouTube Watch On

It seems that between the star power officially locked into the new Anaconda, their supposed agenda for the oversized serpent and this trio’s illustration, the cast is up for the job. The three-piece band, with a feature Newton in the corner, is a great and easy way to announce the coming feature. And while it’s one of the greatest scary animal movies (that don't involve dinosaurs or sharks) , I’m intrigued to see more. The footage is relatively standard for Jack Black and Paul Rudd banter and play, but it’s going to be interesting to see this dynamic play out in this upcoming blockbuster.

I’m not surprised that these two were tapped for the reboot, you need a couple of standout stars to rise to the occasion with a snake this big. I’m not sure how they’ll compare to the iconic job of Jennifer Lopez and Ice Cube, but here’s to hoping! By no means do I think it’ll turn into another one of those films that didn't need rebooting , with how good all the upcoming horror flicks look. All in all, I’m excited to see this cast come together to take down the bombastic boa.

It’ll be fun to see all this cast on the big screen this winter and see how the Tom Gormican movie plays out compared to the OG. I will say, that I’m a little shocked but more so impressed with the amount of larger projects Black and Rudd have between them coming out this year, not including Anaconda. The Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire actor has Death of a Unicorn and Power Ballad while the Dear Santa star has A Minecraft Movie. And that doesn’t even get into Tenacious D's tour troubles from this past summer or the Ant-Man 4 Limbo rumors , both are booked and busy, to say the least.

With the rebooted Anaconda Ditty officially making the major cast list public, I’m looking forward to what’s to come. And, if Jack Black, Paul Rudd and Selton Mello want to revive their bongo-guitar group for a few bonus tracks on the movie soundtrack, fans like me will welcome it.