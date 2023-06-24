Former Jackass Star Bam Margera Reportedly Left Rehab Early For Sin City After Lamar Odom Reached Out

Bam Margera , the troubled co-founder of Jackass, remains in the spotlight amidst ongoing personal and legal troubles. The Viva La Bam alum has reportedly left detox early and is set to embark on a weekend getaway in Sin City, according to sources close to the situation. The skater-turned-reality star had been undergoing detox in San Diego after former NBA player Lamar Odom invited him to get treat at the location, which he owns. But, according to an unnamed source, he decided not to complete the program and left on Monday.

According to TMZ , despite Lamar Odom's best efforts to convince him to return and finish treatment at his personal Wellness Treatment Centers, Bam Margera agreed to stay at the athlete's home in Calabasas for the week. The source told the outlet that the 43-year-old star left Thursday and allegedly told friends he was planning a weekend trip to Las Vegas.

Following his departure from the former Los Angeles Laker's residence, the CKY star was spotted dining at the renowned Nobu in Malibu on Thursday, accompanied by a friend. Though at this point, it's unclear who'll be joining him on his reported Vegas excursion. This sudden change in direction is a surprise, considering the 43-year-old celeb had initiated the detox process on June 7 after being placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold by the authorities.

The hold came shortly after the star went missing and was featured video rant, in which he threatened to indulge in drug use until his demise or until he saw his son, Phoenix, alleging that his ex had cut off contact . The MTV alum has consistently cited his son as the primary motivation for his sobriety journey, and his estranged wife, Nikki Boyd, recently allowed them to reconnect through FaceTime calls. Nevertheless, it appears that he's set on making the trip to Las Vegas.

The decision to depart rehab early may raises concerns among fans and friends who have been rooting for the stuntman’s recovery. Lamar Odom has battled his own struggles, emerged on the other side, and has been a supportive figure throughout the Grind actor’s journey. While the two-time NBA champion had reportedly hoped Bam Margera would stay committed to his treatment, he apparently remains hopeful that his friend will eventually prioritize his well-being.

This isn’t the first instance of the Jackass veteran leaving treatment. Last year, he made headlines when he went missing after leaving a wellness facility in Florida. He was eventually found and returned to rehab , but unfortunately, he disappeared again less than two weeks later, only to be brought back to the treatment center once more.

As Bam Margera potentially heads to Las Vegas for the weekend, his family, friends and fans can only hope that this diversion doesn’t hinder his progress and that he ultimately returns to Lamar Odom’s treatment facility. Sin City's reputation for indulgence and temptation admittedly pose a significant test for someone on the path to recovery. Only time will reveal whether his decision to forsake detox early is a temporary setback or a turning point in his ongoing battle against addiction.