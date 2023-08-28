Jackass' Brandon Novak, Sober For Eight Years, Weighs In On Bam Margera's Addiction Troubles

It’s hard to believe it, but the Jackass crew have been entertaining audiences for a whopping two decades. The motley crew of stunt performers grew up before our eyes, recently returning to theaters with the movie Jackass Forever . One member of the crew Brandon Novak has been sober for eight years, and weighed in on Bam Margera ’s addiction troubles. He knows both Bam and the disease, which seemingly gives his thoughts some extra weight.

Over the past few years, Bam Margera has made countless headlines due to legal issues and his public battle with addiction. Fans have watched as Bam broke out of rehabs , while also being arrested for public intoxication . One person who no doubt has an understanding about the complexities of addiction is Brandon Novak, who is another member of the Jackass crew. He recently spoke to Page Six about what Margera has been going through, saying:

I’m praying for him. He is a sick man as I once was, so I understand where he’s at, and I just hope he finds the willingness somewhere in his journey to buy into suggestions that can maybe make his life better.

What a sweet message. Rather than piling on or passing judgement on Bam Margera, Novak instead has a ton of empathy for what his Jackass colleague is going through. He knows firsthand how insidious the disease of addiction is, and seemingly hopes he gets the help necessary to find recovery. After all, he’s living proof that it’s possible.

Brandon Novak’s comments offer an important perspective on what Bam has been going through over the years. Margera recently relapsed and was arrested again , while he faces an ongoing legal battle for custody of his son . But addiction is a devastating disease, one that can lead to the deterioration of one’s life.

Later in his conversation with Page Six, Brandon Novak was asked about where his relationship with Bam currently stands. After all, Margera has been feuding with the likes of Steve-O and Johnny Knoxville. As Novak put it:

We’re not speaking at the moment. He’s kind of in a different place than I am. I’m just waiting for him to become ready and willing, and we’ll be there. And until then, we just kind of live two different lives at the moment.

There you have it. While they’re not in contact, it looks like Novak joins other Jackass members in having concern for Bam. Fans are also concerned, as he never goes more than a few weeks before making new, concerning headlines. And after decades of Jackass, the public has a special connection to the crew.