Jackass' Brandon Novak, Sober For Eight Years, Weighs In On Bam Margera's Addiction Troubles
Jackass' Brandon Novak weighed in as a friend of Bam and recovering addict himself.
It’s hard to believe it, but the Jackass crew have been entertaining audiences for a whopping two decades. The motley crew of stunt performers grew up before our eyes, recently returning to theaters with the movie Jackass Forever. One member of the crew Brandon Novak has been sober for eight years, and weighed in on Bam Margera’s addiction troubles. He knows both Bam and the disease, which seemingly gives his thoughts some extra weight.
Over the past few years, Bam Margera has made countless headlines due to legal issues and his public battle with addiction. Fans have watched as Bam broke out of rehabs, while also being arrested for public intoxication. One person who no doubt has an understanding about the complexities of addiction is Brandon Novak, who is another member of the Jackass crew. He recently spoke to Page Six about what Margera has been going through, saying:
What a sweet message. Rather than piling on or passing judgement on Bam Margera, Novak instead has a ton of empathy for what his Jackass colleague is going through. He knows firsthand how insidious the disease of addiction is, and seemingly hopes he gets the help necessary to find recovery. After all, he’s living proof that it’s possible.
Brandon Novak’s comments offer an important perspective on what Bam has been going through over the years. Margera recently relapsed and was arrested again, while he faces an ongoing legal battle for custody of his son. But addiction is a devastating disease, one that can lead to the deterioration of one’s life.
Later in his conversation with Page Six, Brandon Novak was asked about where his relationship with Bam currently stands. After all, Margera has been feuding with the likes of Steve-O and Johnny Knoxville. As Novak put it:
There you have it. While they’re not in contact, it looks like Novak joins other Jackass members in having concern for Bam. Fans are also concerned, as he never goes more than a few weeks before making new, concerning headlines. And after decades of Jackass, the public has a special connection to the crew.
Jackass Forever is streaming now on Paramount+. Be sure to check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
Most Popular
By Mick Joest
By Ryan LaBee
By Nick Venable
By Mike Reyes
By Riley Utley
By Ryan LaBee