How Jada Pinkett Smith Responded After Will Smith Posted About Keeping His ‘Notifications Off’ Amid Speculation About Their Marriage

Celebrity relationships may not be the most important thing in the world, but sometimes it’s actually difficult to avoid knowing what’s going on in the personal lives of A-listers. Such is currently the case with the relationship of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. A recent interview with Jada has resulted in many new revelations about their marriage, but there’s one person who is very much not interested in hearing more, and that’s Will Smith.

While a lot of people are talking about the recent revelation that Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are apparently separated, and have been for some time, Will Smith posted to Instagram that he has turned his “notifications off” and is using his skills a nap taking to just sleep through this whole mess. Honestly, this is probably the smart response.

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) A photo posted by on

It’s been nearly two years since the infamous Oscars slap of Chris Rock that instantly made the relationship between Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, which had always been tabloid fodder, front page news. The Matrix actress had rarely addressed the incident directly before a recent interview, where she discussed how she felt about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock and dropping the bombshell about their separation.

The news that the pair have been separated for the better part of a decade, exactly what their relationship is, is far from clear. Many people are obviously curious and are likely very interested in Will Smith's feelings on the whole thing, which makes her particular version of "no comment" especially funny.

Most seem to be on board with Will's response, and that includes Jada herself. She commented on his post, with a couple of laughing emojis. Clearly, while the two of them may not be "together" anymore, they're together in what they're going through and will likely continue to go through together for quite some time.

😂🤣

One assumes Will was well aware of what Jada was going to say in the interview, and was prepared for it to cause a stir. When you’re a celebrity you are always prepared for the limelight to be on you, but it’s clear that the drama of this relationship still interests a lot of people. Even Willow Smith has feelings about his parents' relationship.

Fans and onlookers still have a lot of questions about Wil Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s relationship. Whether or not either of them will take the time to answer them remains to be seen. The fact that it took seven years for the couple to reveal this fact, and that seemingly nobody was aware previously, would seem to indicate that they are pretty good at keeping secrets when that’s what they want to do. And if Will Smith doesn’t want to talk about it, he’ll just take a nap, something he can apparently do anywhere.