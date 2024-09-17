James Bond Actor Gets Real About Returning Post-Daniel Craig, And Now I’m Nervous
Is Daniel Craig's entire Bond case being recast?
There are long-running movie franchises, and then there's James Bond. Generations have grown up watching 007's adventures, with Daniel Craig's Bond movies coming to an end with No Time to Die. Since then, fans have been wondering who might replace Craig, and take on the mantle of the MI6 agent with licence a to kill. One Bond actor recently got real about returning post-Daniel Craig, and now I’m nervous.
The ending of No Time to Die killed off James Bond, to the surprise of moviegoers. Fans have been waiting to see which actor might take on the role of 007 next, although Eon Productions haven't given any indication. While some fans assumed that other supporting characters from Craig's run (some of which are streaming with an Amazon Prime subscription) could return, Q actor Ben Whishaw recently spoke to BBC (via Deadline) about the future of the franchise, and cast doubt on whether or not he'd be back. As he put it:
Well, now I'm bummed. Daniel Craig's run as Bond was wildly successful, and the supporting cast definitely deserves credit in that regard. That includes Judi Dench's M, as well as Ben Whishaw's take on Q. But it sounds like the Paddington actor isn't convinced he'll be back whenever the next 007 movie arrives in theaters.
Later in that same interview, Whishaw further explained his thoughts about the future of the Bond franchise, and whether or not he'll be playing Q in the future. While he's got a realistic approach, it sounds like he'd love to get the call from Barbara Broccoli and company. In his words:
It sounds like the Mary Poppins Returns actor is just as clueless about the future of James Bond as the rest of us. Perhaps this means that Eon is taking its time developing its new vision for the spy movie franchise. After all, mums been the word since No Time to Die hit theaters back in October of 2021.
This space between movies might help to give fans time to miss James Bond and his adventures, therefore buoying excitement for the next movie (whenever it might be). But I really hope that Ben Whishaw and his co-stars like Ralph Fiennes and Naomie Harris get to return as M and Moneypenny respectively. They gave fresh new performances in the Daniel Craig movies, so hopefully they get to continue playing those roles. While we wait for news, check the 2025 movie release dates to plan your next trip to the movies.
