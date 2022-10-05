Why Daniel Craig’s James Bond Replacement Can’t Be Too Young, According To A 007 Producer

The search for Daniel Craig’s James Bond replacement hasn't yet begun, but various actors, including Tom Hardy and Idris Elba, have been named by fans theorizing about who might be next. Although new rumors are swirling that producers are seeking someone in their 30's to take on the mantle. Some favorites might be out of the running now. But seeking a younger Bond might not be at all what it seems. One 007 producer spoke about Craig’s James Bond replacement can’t be too young.

The latest development in the Bond search came courtesy of a panel celebrating 60 years of the Bond franchise. Bond producer Michael G. Wilson revealed to Deadline that casting for a new 007 hadn’t started yet despite the speculation saying otherwise. The film producer might’ve cooled those talks of Eon Films seeking a younger Bond to take over the franchise. While it appeared actors 30 and above are still in the running, Wilson said those under 30 shouldn’t bother auditioning to play the international spy.

We’ve tried looking at younger people in the past. But trying to visualize it doesn’t work. Remember, Bond’s already a veteran. He’s had some experience. He’s a person who has been through the wars, so to speak. He’s probably been in the SAS or something. He isn’t some kid out of high school that you can bring in and start off. That’s why it works for a thirty-something.

Well, that leaves Regé-Jean Page, Aidan Turner, James Norton, and Richard Madden still in the running. Wilson seemingly dashed Tom Holland’s Bond hopes despite pitching himself as a young Bond. As the producer put it, the suave spy is a word-weary man who’s lived a storied life. An actor in their 20s or late teens might not give the necessary experience to pull that off. Doing so would disconnect the actor from the character. But there’s still a tough search ahead as the producers face their biggest challenge in reinventing the beloved spy.

While the search for Craig’s replacement is ongoing, fans have wondered if the MI6 family will remain on hand to usher in the new James Bond. The No Time to Die cast has varying takes on possibly returning to the franchise. Lashana Lynch revealed she’s under contract for another Bond film while Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, and Ben Whishaw are uncertain if they’ll return for the new movie. It appears the film series is in flux as filling Craig’s shoes might be a more enormous task than Bond producers imagined.

Before a new James Bond is announced, you can watch all the James Bond movies in order, including No Time to Die, to understand the legacy the candidate will have to live up to. All 25 Bond films are now available to stream through a Prime Video subscription. In the meantime, there are upcoming movies to watch throughout 2022.