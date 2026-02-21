It Took 25 Years For Kate Hudson To Land A Second Oscars Nom, But She’d Only Do One Thing Differently

It’s hard to believe it’s taken 25 years for Kate Hudson to land a second Academy Award nomination. Her first Oscar nod in 2001 was for her supporting role in Almost Famous as “band aide” Penny Lane, which launched her acting career . Over the next two decades, Hudson made a name for herself in the rom-com genre , though she recently admitted her career could have gone several different ways. In hindsight, the Bride Wars actress says there’s only one thing she would have done differently.

In a full circle moment, Kate Hudson has secured her second-ever Oscar nom for another musical movie, Song Sung Blue . Starring opposite Hugh Jackman, the 46-year-old actress plays Claire Sardina, one-half of the Neil Diamond tribute duo Lightning & Thunder. At the 28th Costume Designers Guild Awards, Hudson was asked by Fox News Digital if she would advise her younger self to do anything differently in her career, and the Fool’s Gold actress had a very honest take:

I think giving advice to my younger self would be like discounting all of the decisions that I made that were also like good decisions — even the mistakes and the ones that were challenging decisions that I made formed everything for who I am right now, so I wouldn't go back and do anything different.

The box office smashes and missed opportunities of the past 2.5 decades have not won her an Oscar yet , but they’ve certainly made her a household name. I do wonder how certain movies, like The Devil Wears Prada, would have ended up if she had accepted the leading role . Would the Glass Onion actress have ventured further into the action genre had she taken on the role of Mary Jane in Spider-Man? It’s hard to imagine a different person than Kirsten Dunst as MJ, which is the exact reason Hudson doesn’t dwell on what could have been.

Her experienced take after over two decades in Hollywood is that certain actresses are destined for certain roles, including herself, and I couldn’t agree more. To think of anyone besides Hudson in the iconic How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days soft yellow dress is criminal. In fact, her only regret when it comes to her film history has to do with fashion:

You asked what I would do different and I was gonna say, I'd keep more clothes!

If I were a famous actress, I’d take whatever I wanted from sets, although it makes sense that Hudson’s first choice would be her wardrobe. After hearing about Hudson’s close friend and fellow fashion it-girl Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘90s archive closet , I’m dying to see what Hudson managed to save from her 2000s rom-com era.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

The Something Borrowed actress has forever been a trendsetter both on and off-screen, always the envy of every red carpet. No matter what film she is promoting, her sense of style is always intact. Her recent red, sparkly sheer number was giving major elegant Song Sung Blue vibes, and I say she deserves another nomination for this look alone.

I can’t wait to see her red-carpet fit for the upcoming 98th Academy Awards, which will air live on March 15th on ABC as part of the 2026 TV schedule . Though she is facing some tough competition in her category , “Actress in a Leading Role,” I truly believe Kate Hudson has a fair shot at taking home the coveted award.