'This Is True': Matthew McConaughey Revealed The Amazing Birthday Gift Kylie Jenner Surprised Timothée Chalamet With
Kylie Jenner knows how to do birthdays.
Timothée Chalamet is one of the biggest stars in the world right now. He recently received his third Oscar nomination for Best Actor, which is insane for an actor so young, but it turns out one of his favorite movies is one he made before most people knew who he was. It’s so important to him that his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, even used it for an incredible birthday gift that Matthew McConaughey had to talk about.
Some actors never watch their own movies, but Timothée Chalamet recently revealed in a CNN/Variety Town Hall with Matthew McConaughey that he’s seen Interstellar 22 times, including a dozen times in theaters. One of those times, McConaughey revealed, was part of Chalamet's last birthday. He told the audience…
Going to the movies for one's birthday is a fairly standard thing for a lot of people. But getting a dedicated screening of a movie that premiered well over a decade ago is extra special, and it shows Kylie Jenner knows just what will make her boyfriend happy. Hilariously, Chalamet admits to being very unhappy prior to the screening because she sprung it on him as a surprise. He said…
Interstellar is great, but seeing Interstellar in IMAX is better. Most of the 22 times Chalamet has watched the movie were likely on television, so seeing it in IMAX for the first time in a long time, if not the first time ever, had to be amazing. Kylie Jenner knows how to do birthdays.
Timothée Chalamet has a small role in Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar as the young son of Matthew McConaughey’s character. It’s honestly more than a little surprising to me that Chalamet loves the movie so much, as he has talked about how he literally broke into tears the first time he saw it, because he thought his part would be much bigger. The Dune star joked about the small size of his role in the movie, saying…
Apparently, he got over it, and he loves the movie. And justifiably so, as Interstellar is a fantastic film. While it may not top everybody’s list of Christopher Nolan’s best movies, that’s only because he has so many great movies.
