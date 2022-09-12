James Wan Geeking Out Over Meeting Horror Icon Jamie Lee Curtis Will Make Your Week

We all get excited about meeting our favorite artists and actors, and it can be a lot of fun to watch celebrities have fan moments as well. This rings true for James Wan, who met one of his biggest horror influences, Jaime Lee Curtis, this weekend. You’d expect a director who has had experience working with stars like Jason Momoa and Nicole Kidman to be used to running into other celebrities, but it turns out he was just as excited to meet one of his heroes as we would be.

Wan and Curtis both attended the opening for 2022's Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights. The event honors all things horror as the theme park opens a variety of spooky attractions, including famously terrifying haunted houses. Wan not only was excited to be at such an event for the first time, but also could not wait to snap a pic with Curtis, who donned an iconic Halloween tee shirt.

(Image credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood)

Wan shared the photo on his Instagram, where he expressed his love for Curtis’ work and pointed out how kind the Halloween Ends actress was to him, saying:

Hanging out with a bunch of awesome horror folks, and meeting the legendary @jamieleecurtis for the first time! Let’s be honest, the horror peeps are the coolest and nicest in the biz.

I hope these two collaborate on a project together soon. Wan and Curtis are pillars of the horror genre, so a film that involves both of them would be an instant success. Curtis became a household name in 1978 by starring in John Carpenter's horror classic Halloween. She has returned to the franchise a number of times over the years, earning her the status of a “Scream Queen.” Wan got his start working in the horror genre directing Saw, Insidious, and The Conjuring. The director has also worked within the DCEU directing the Aquaman films, but returned to horror in 2021 with Malignant.

It may be a while before these two horror icons work on a film together. Wan is currently busy on post-production for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, with the DC movie having wrapped production in January. Curtis has a long list of upcoming projects in her filmography, including Disney’s Haunted Mansion. However, there is always clamoring for new horror content, so I’m sure a collaboration between these two is definitely in the cards. Many fans would certainly welcome such a project with open arms.

In the meantime, Jaime Lee Curtis will be reprising her role as Laurie Strode in Halloween Ends. The film will be in theaters and streaming for Peacock subscribers on October 14. In addition, James Wan’s Malignant is currently available to stream for HBO Max subscribers. For other information on films releasing later this year, check out our 2022 movie schedule.