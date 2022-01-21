Jamie Dornan Finally Got A Billboard On The Sunset Strip, But It Didn’t Play Out Like He Might Have Thought

In show business, there are various ways one could quantify “making it” in Hollywood. It could be getting recognized on the street, being invited on a late night talk show or, classically, being one of the faces printed on a massive billboard on Hollywood’s Sunset Strip. Fifty Shades of Grey actor Jamie Dornan just checked the latter off the list, but there’s a funny twist to the actor’s milestone.

Jamie Dornan has been receiving awards praise for his role in Belfast alongside Outlander’s Caitriona Balfe and their writer/director Sir Kenneth Branagh. As awards season campaigns roll out, especially in Los Angeles, Dornan has a billboard on Sunset Boulevard, but just check out the punchline:

As the actor shared on Instagram , the Belfast billboard is a major achievement. However, the sign’s placement is right next to a “Live Nude” sign that is marketing “Girls Girls Girls,” along with a very Los Angeles parking sign. It honestly could not be more L.A. of a picture. Next to a very prestigious Hollywood display, there is usually some random, off-color thing, like what looks to be a nearby strip club.

Jamie Dornan is, of course, a big joker, and it’s surely fun to be humbled by a picture like this when the business at large is showering him with compliments left and right for his performance in the movie. CinemaBlend’s own Mike Reyes gave Belfast a 4.5 out of 5 stars in CinemaBlend’s review of the late 2021 release , calling out some “top notch performances” within the film.

The actor plays the father to a young boy named Buddy in this coming-of-age black and white film that is semi-autobiographical for Kenneth Branagh and takes place in Northern Ireland back in the ‘60s. In the movie, Jamie Dornan gets to show off some impressive pipes of his through song , along with continuing to get away from being only Christian Grey in the eyes of fans.

(Image credit: Focus Features)

The 39-year-old actor openly has shared that he doesn’t regret starring in the Fifty Shades films with Dakota Johnson, noting that it brought him success and put money in the pockets of his family. It provided the recognition that allows him to now star in more passion projects such as Belfast or one of 2021’s most hilarious comedies , Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar.

It’s possible Jamie Dornan could find his way into the Best Supporting Actor category at this year’s Oscars. He does have some stiff competition, though. Also among potential nominees is Bradley Cooper for Licorice Pizza, Jared Leto for House of Gucci and his Belfast co-star Ciaran Hinds.