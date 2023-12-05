Jamie Foxx, absent from the public eye since facing an on-set “medical complication” on the set of the upcoming Netflix movie Back In Action earlier this year, made a triumphant return at the Critics Choice Association's Celebration of Cinema & Television. In his first official public outing since the setback, the Ray actor, accepting the Vanguard Award, candidly expressed that he wouldn't wish his recent experience on his worst enemy. The heartfelt moment unfolded on stage at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, where he emotionally shared his journey, revealing that a few months ago, he couldn't walk.

In a video shared on X (via Deadline Hollywood ), Jamie graced the stage at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, where he graciously accepted the Vanguard Award presented by his The Burial co-star Jurnee Smollett. Addressing a captivated audience, the actor became emotional discussing his recent health struggles. He shared:

I cherish every single minute now — it’s different. I wouldn’t wish what I went through on my worst enemy because it’s tough when it’s almost over … when you see the tunnel. I saw the tunnel — I didn’t see the light.

During his acceptance speech, a moving Foxx spoke for nearly 12 minutes, recounting his challenges during the past six months. Despite the adversity, the comedian-turned-actor didn’t miss an opportunity to make a few jokes about the bizarre theories about Foxx's health. He addressed some of the more out their conspiracies, saying:

I’m not a clone. I’m not a clone. I know a lot of people were saying I was cloned out there [laughs].

It's heartening to witness the iconic sketch comedy star maintaining his comedic flair even after such a challenging time in his life.

During the awards ceremony, the Academy Award Winner was honored with the prestigious Vanguard Award, recognizing his illustrious career and outstanding performance in Prime Video's legal drama, The Burial. Early reactions for The Burial from critics who have already seen the show suggest that acquiring an Amazon Prime subscription might be a worthwhile investment.

The former In Living Color cast member had not been previously announced as the recipient and did not appear on the pre-event red carpet, opting to stay in a hotel room until he took the stage. Shrouded in mystery, the actor chose to maintain a level of privacy regarding the nature of his illness. His only prior comments came through an Instagram post in July, where he revealed he had undergone an experience he never thought he would face, writing:

I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through.

In the acceptance speech posted to X , which you can watch the first six minutes of below, the Collateral actor never directly addresses the nature of his illness. However, based on the touching speech he shared with the audience and his fans, it suggests that it must have been a profoundly challenging ordeal.

Jamie Foxx's mystery illness stirred uncertainty around the status of Back in Action, having halted the movie's production. However, the comedy action flick, which stars Glenn Close and Cameron Diaz, Back In Action continued production amid the actor's recovery. The recent comments from Jamie shed light on his journey. Still, the film's status remains unknown, which is a shame because it is the highly anticipated acting comeback for Cameron Diaz , marking a significant return to acting after her earlier comments about being Diaz being uncertain about starring in movies again .