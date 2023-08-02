Jamie Foxx Shouts Out His ‘Courageous’ Sister For Saving His Life In Candid Post After Health Incident

There's a lot we still don't know about exactly what happened when Jamie Foxx was rushed to the hospital this past spring due to some sort of medical complication. While the Oscar-winning actor does appear to now be on the road to recovery, there were many questions surrounding just how serious things were. It does sound like things were quite serious, and on her birthday, Foxx is thanking his sister for saving his life.

When Jamie Foxx posted a video to Instagram a few days back, where he spoke more candidly about what happened to him, he mentioned that his daughter and sister had saved his life. In a new Instagram post, Foxx doubles down on that as part of a very special birthday wish that, according to him, he wouldn't be able to give had it not been for sister Diedra Dixon.

Foxx says he wouldn't be here had it not been for the decisions that his sister made. This makes it sound like Foxx was possibly incapacitated as a result of whatever happened. If his sister was the one making the medical decisions for him, because he was unable to do so, then it's not hard to see why he is giving her credit for saving his life.

And it has to be said, it certainly appears that Dixon made the right decisions, as it now looks like Foxx is doing great. He published a video last week in which, while he was careful not to discuss exactly what happened, he was able to show that he's in pretty good shape. He was able to talk about the health scare, and even crack a couple of jokes.

That clearly wasn't the case for a while, as Foxx said the reason he had remained silent following the incident was that he didn't want people to see him in the state he had been in. Foxx spent a significant amount of time in the hospital in Georgia before reportedly being transferred to a rehab facility in Chicago. Whatever this was clearly had been quite serious, and might still be.

There have been many rumors and reports regarding what may have happened to Foxx. Fans offered tributes to Foxx on social media like they might if he had passed away, which, for all anybody knew, could have happened. Mike Tyson claimed Foxx had a stroke. As it stands it's possible that's the case, though in his video Foxx was critical of the various rumors that had been spread about his condition, though he did not address that specifically.

Foxx had to step aside from some of his professional commitments, like letting Kelly Osborne and Nick Canon host the new season of Beat Shazam. What Foxx's professional career will look like going forward is far from clear. However, it does seem likely that there will be one, so there are a lot of people who may want to offer Jamie Foxx's sister a very happy birthday.