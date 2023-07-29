After Jamie Foxx Broke Silence On Medical Incident, An Insider Dropped Alleged Details On How He Plans To Proceed With Career Moves Amid Recovery

When Jamie Foxx was sent to the hospital because of a “medical complication,” there was a considerable amount of concern for the talented actor. His exact illness was never disclosed, and a plethora of rumors began swirling on that front. However, earlier this month, the 55-year-old Foxx spoke out and explained why he chose to keep the condition from his fans. After he broke his silence on the health scare, an insider dropped alleged details on how the A-lister plans to move forward with his acting career amid recovery.

When the Oscar winner opened up about his ordeal in a social media post shared a week ago, he seemed enthusiastic while addressing his social media followers. He also mentioned that he's ready to work again and has been cleared. On that note, an insider told US Weekly that the Ray actor is “going to keep living his life” and is indeed seeking to keep his career moving as usual:

Jamie’s recovery is going really well. He’s on to the next chapter and appreciative of what happened to him, but he’s not going to let it limit what he’s doing on a daily basis. He’s the type of person to do what he wants to do. It’s mind over matter. When he feels ready to do something, he will do it. He decides for himself when he’s ready. … He has a wonderful team surrounding him who have been so supportive. But also have kept him very protected.

This is incredibly comforting to know, especially considering everything that's transpired in the past few months. Reports surfaced and claimed that the actor, singer and producer was in grave condition at one point. Fortunately, those weren't true, as the actor's daughter, Corrine Foxx, cleared the air, providing a hopeful update about her father “playing pickle-ball.” When Foxx opened up about his medical condition , he explained the lack of updates was due to him not wanting the public to see him “with tubes running out of me." He only wants his fans to see him cracking jokes and making his movies as has been the norm.

Before his hospitalization, he was quite busy. He'd worked on They Cloned Tyrone (which is now streamable with a Netflix subscription) and the upcoming Back in Action with Cameron Diaz and was planning to return as co-host of Fox’s Beat Shazam. The latter two productions resumed without him while he was hospitalized . His upcoming movie utilized body doubles to finish production, while Nick Cannon and Kelly Osbourne took over as hosts of the TV show.

His career aside, it looks like the star has steadily been stepping back into the public eye. The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor was recently spotted waving to fans and apparently in good spirits. He even had it in his heart to return a fan’s lost bag during a recent public appearance. Jamie Foxx may not be 100% yet , as he’s still in the early stages of recovery. However, he’s clearly relishing the fact that he's able to interact with the public again.

It's nothing short of lovely to see Jamie Foxx thriving and aiming to get back into his work. The insider source says his support system isn't "worried about him doing too much after such an ordeal," and their encouragement is sure to fuel him as he gets back to his old self. Here's hoping Foxx's return to the old grind is as smooth and as comfortable as possible.