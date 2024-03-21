After Lindsay Lohan Confirmed Freaky Friday 2 Was Coming, Another OG Actor Wants To Return
We're not the only ones ready for a Tess and Anna reunion!
Lindsay Lohan fans have not only been cheering the return of the redhead to the rom-com genre—following the holiday film Falling for Christmas, her latest Netflix romantic comedy is the "enjoyably ridiculous" Irish Wish—but also the possibility of a Freaky Friday sequel. Lohan and her co-star Jamie Lee Curtis developed a sweet bond while making the beloved 2003 fantasy-comedy, which saw the actresses play a teen daughter and strict mother who magically switch bodies in a modern adaptation of Mary Rodgers's 1972 novel. And the duo have been teasing their future collaboration for a while. Now, another actor from the classic comedy wants in on it too.
Per Lohan, Freaky Friday 2 is officially a go, and it looks like other members of the O.G. cast are down to revisit the family-friendly flick. Actress Rosalind Chao—who you might remember as Pei-Pei, whose family owned the Chinese restaurant that made those magical fortune cookies that sparked the movie's mother-daughter body swap—recently divulged to ComicBook.com that she would be keen to reprise her role in the sequel to the Disney favorite:
The Chinese-American actress—known for her performances in the '90s classic The Joy Luck Club, the live-action Mulan remake and, most recently, the curious Netflix sci-fi series 3 Body Problem—also revealed to the outlet that she sometimes "got some grief" over the accent she used to play Pei-Pei. However, the inspiration behind her Freaky Friday character was actually her own father. He ran a successful pancake restaurant, Chao's Chinese and American Restaurant, in Anaheim, California when Rosalind was growing up:
It's unclear whether any of the other Freaky Friday actors will be signing on to return for the proposed sequel. Hopefully, along with Lohan, Curtis and Chao, the original cast including Lucille Soong (who played Pei-Pei's mother) as well as Chad Michael Murray, Mark Harmon, Harold Gould, Ryan Malgarini, Willie Garson, Christina Vidal and Haley Hudson will want to return.
Though Lohan told People magazine earlier this month that they're "in the process" of prepping the Freaky Friday sequel, there's no official word yet on when filming will begin or when the title will be released. However, CinemaBlend will keep you posted on everything going on with the upcoming Disney movie. (Keep your eyes on the 2024 movie schedule just in case.)
In the meantime, you can catch up with Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Rosalind Chao and the rest of the 2003 Freaky Friday crew by rewatching the funny flick with a Disney+ subscription.
Christina Izzo is a writer-editor covering culture, entertainment and lifestyle in New York City.
