Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Thoughts About A Freaky Friday Sequel

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis has had a long and celebrated career as a film actress. While Curtis recently got her first Academy Award for Everything Everywhere All At Once, she’s got a number of truly iconic performance son her resume. That includes starring opposite Lindsay Lohan in Disney’s Freaky Friday . With Lohan returning to acting with Netflix’s Falling For Christmas, some fans want to see those two actresses back for a sequel to their 2003 movie. What’s more, Curtis shared her thoughts about a possible Freaky Friday sequel.

Over the past few years, Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan have shared sweet stories about their relationship and time working together on Freak Friday back in the day. The movie also has a special nostalgic place in the hearts of moviegoers, so a sequel seems like a no brainer. Curtis spoke to ComicBook about the idea of doing a follow-up to that beloved Disney flick, saying:

I think, you know, I'm 65 this year. I think Freaky Friday would be a nice little revisit. I have some other things I'm trying to do. I got to wind it down.

Do you hear that sound? Its fans (especially ‘90s kids) cheering at the idea of Freaky Friday 2 with Lohan and Curtis. The latter actress definitely seems open to the idea. So if Lohan follows suit perhaps the House of Mouse will start actively developing another wacky body swap comedy .

Curtis’ comments are definitely going to give hope to moviegoers who would love to see her and Lohan back as Tess/Anna. On top of thoise of us who grew up with that movie, it’s also steaming with a Disney+ subscription , and likely has reached younger fans as a result. Add in the starpower of it leading ladies and the trend of nostalgia in Hollywood, and there’s the potential for the hypothetical project to kill it either in theaters or streaming.

Jamie Lee Curtis’ career has been on fire over the last few years. She returned to the role of Laurie Strode for Blumhouse’s Halloween trilogy, before seemingly saying goodbye to her signature role forever. And on top of her Oscar winning performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once, she starred in Knives Out and recently received massive acclaim for her emotional performance in FX’s The Bear.

Curtis has continued to have a good relationship with Disney over the years, recently s tarring in the new Haunted Mansion movie as Madame Leota . As for Lindsay Lohan, she’s already picked up another Netflix rom-com gig after the success of Falling for Christmas. Although she’s also super because Lohan recently gave birth to her first child .