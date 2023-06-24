Watch Jamie Lee Curtis Hilariously Hype Up Freaky Friday 2 While Speaking To Disneyland Guests From A Balcony

A lucky crowd of guests wandering New Orleans Square at Disneyland on Saturday stumbled upon Jamie Lee Curtis hanging out on a balcony. The Oscar winner was filming promotional material for one of the hotly anticipated upcoming Disney movies , Haunted Mansion, when she began to interact with theme park goers from one of Disneyland’s historical buildings. Memorably, Freaky Friday 2 even came up!

Curtis took to Instagram to share her trip to Anaheim, California alongside some of the Haunted Mansion cast , including Owen Wilson and LaKeith Stanfield. But, you have to check out the video she posted that includes some of the conversations she had with Disneyland pedestrians. Watch it below (on the third slide of the post):

A post shared by Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) A photo posted by on

As the video shows, it looks like Curtis took a break from a promotional shoot to make sure theme park goers knew she was playing Madame Leota in the new big-screen iteration of the ride. She spoke about having “big hair, don’t care” in the movie, before complimenting one guest for their fancy theme park attire. However, the most exciting part of the clip comes when you can audibly hear someone ask her about Freaky Friday and Curtis respond with these words:

We’re going to make another one next year.

Gotta love the energy of Curtis literally yelling from a balcony that Freaky Friday 2 is happening at Disneyland of all places. The proclamation sent cheers through the audience before Curtis nodded at them. Directly after, Curtis mentioned Lindsay Lohan and her pregnancy as well, because obviously, the two stars of the 2003 film would both need to return together. Jamie Lee Curtis is absolutely hyping up Freaky Friday 2!

Curtis’ words are exciting and affirming to the sequel moving forward for real, after she previously said “it’s going to happen” earlier this year . Last month The Hollywood Reporter also shared the sequel is in the works with Curtis and Lohan expected to star and Elyse Hollander penning the script. This is the first time we’ve heard of any shooting schedule, but hey, if it’s in active development right now, the movie rolling cameras next year makes total sense. Though at the same time, expectations should be somewhat measured considering it wasn’t officially announced by the studio and productions get delayed all the time, especially in the midst of the 2023 WGA Writers Strike .

Lindsay Lohan is currently expecting her first child and recently made a comeback to Hollywood by starring in the Netflix holiday movie, Falling For Christmas. Both actresses have been championing a sequel to Freaky Friday recently, and as Curtis told The New York Times , she was actually inspired to call up Disney and pitch it after tons of people asked her about it while she was promoting Halloween Ends.

While we wait to hear more details on Freaky Friday 2, Jamie Lee Curtis’ next role is in Haunted Mansion and its set to hit theaters on August 28.