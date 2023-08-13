That Time Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Chad Michael Murray On The Freaky Friday Set To Help Co-Star Lindsay Lohan

The 2003 Disney comedy Freaky Friday perfectly embodies the vibes of early 2000s films. A modern take on the 1976 Disney classic, it tells the fun story of a mother and daughter swapping bodies because of a magical cookie. As with any film, the behind-the-scenes tales are often as intriguing as the on-screen drama. With the movie turning 20, some of its key players shared fresh tales from the set. One standout story? Jamie Lee Curtis once kissed One Tree Hill icon Chad Michael Murray to ease Lindsay Lohan 's nerves about her first on-screen kiss.

Director Mark Waters, producer Andrew Gunn and stars Chad Michael Murray, Lucille Soong, Ryan Malgarini, Rosalind Chao, and Christina Vidal all sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to share A+ stories from the set of the wacky body-swap comedy . One of the most unexpected anecdotes comes from Murray, who played Lindsay Lohan's love interest in the movie, Jake. Speaking to THR, Murray reminisced about his most overwhelming on-set moment:

Probably the most overwhelming moment for me was we were shooting in Malibu for the end of the movie for the wedding, and that was a big moment because that was Lindsay’s first onscreen kiss. I didn’t know. I had no idea, and so they’re coming to me like I’m some kind of pro or something, and I’m like, ‘You realize you’re talking to a 19-year-old?’ I have no idea what I’m doing, but sure I’ll take the lead. So, I remember everyone was nervous, and they were like, ‘Hey, would you just talk to her today and kind of do stuff to relax her and stuff, make a couple of jokes so she didn’t think about it?

With the entire crew feeling the tension of the anticipated scene, it was Jamie Lee Curtis who came to the rescue. The Gilmore Girls alum continued:

Finally, we got close, and Jamie Lee — just God bless her — she’s like, ‘Lindsay, it’s fine. It’s easy. You have nothing to worry about. Just kiss him. Just go for it. Just get it out of the way now.’ And she was really nervous, and she didn’t wanna do it, and she goes, ‘Look,’ and she grabbed me by the back of the head, and she kisses me, and in that moment, I knew I had made it. (Laughs.) I’m not gonna lie. My dad was incredibly jealous and still is to this day — as he should be. (Laughs.) But she made everyone feel comfortable and made Lindsay feel comfortable.

This delightful gem from the past reminds us just how much Jamie Lee Curtis is a national treasure. Seriously, we must protect her at all costs.

As Freaky Friday marks its 20-year milestone, enthusiasts have yet another charming story to cherish and buzz about a possible follow-up movie. Earlier this year, Curtis revealed that a sequel was in the pipeline . It's also been reported by trades that there are plans for a follow-up featuring both Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, with Elyse Hollander on board as the scriptwriter. While no official filming timeline has been disclosed, it wouldn't be surprising to see cameras rolling next year if the project is actively underway. However, it's wise to manage expectations, as a formal announcement has yet to be made. Furthermore, with the ongoing 2023 WGA Writers Strike , film schedules can easily face disruptions.

More immediately though, Lindsay Lohan just gave birth to her first child and recently returned to Hollywood with Falling For Christmas, which is available for streaming with a Netflix subscription . Meanwhile, Chad Michael Murray has been active with Hallmark movies before leaving and joining the Great American Family, where he has a Christmas movie set. If Freaky Friday 2 ever happens, both stars would likely be excited to return. It's fun to think about where their characters might be after their memorable first film together–albeit this time, with two decades under their belts, I doubt either of them will need on-screen kissing assistance.