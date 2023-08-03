Lindsay Lohan Shared A Sweet Postpartum Update, And Of Course It Included An A+ Mean Girls Joke

Lindsay Lohan is a new mom! The Parent Trap star confirmed in July that she’d given birth to her and husband Bader Shammas’ first child — a son named Luai. And after giving fans a peek into her pregnancy by sharing pics from her adorable baby shower , Lohan is now letting us in on her postpartum journey. The actress showed her followers what her outfit of the day looks like these days with a new baby in the house, and of course she included a top-notch Mean Girls reference.

A representative for Lindsay Lohan confirmed Luai’s birth on July 17, saying (per Page Six ) that the family was “over the moon in love,” and if you thought she was glowing in the photos she shared before having her baby, just wait until you see the new mom energy she exudes in this Instagram post:

The postpartum life is certainly different from the pregnancy journey itself, when Lindsey Lohan joined in the black swimsuit trend by showing off her bump on a tropical vacation . But I’ve got to say, I am loving her comfy look — not to mention her confidence and pride in what her body has done. The whole vibe is fetch! And speaking of Mean Girls quotes, did you catch the reference Lohan made to her iconic 2004 movie? The Cady Heron portrayer said in her caption:

Because I’m not a regular mom, I’m a postpartum mom.

For anyone who hasn’t seen the movie a thousand times in the 19 years since it’s been released — which you should do immediately by streaming with either a Netflix subscription or a Paramount+ subscription — that is a reference to Regina George’s mom, played by Amy Poehler, saying that she’s “not a regular mom, I’m a cool mom,” before offering alcohol and condoms to her teenage daughter and her friends.

While it’s a little early for Lindsay Lohan to be pulling such moves with baby Luai, I do wonder if she’s got a pink tracksuit just waiting to be shown off. Preferably on a Wednesday, thank you very much.

With Mean Girls being one of the most quotable movies of our lifetime, it’s really no surprise that this is just the latest in a long line of the cast members applying movie references to whatever they're currently doing in life. Lindsay Lohan herself had the idea to include “Jingle Bell Rock” in her 2022 Netflix movie Falling for Christmas. Her Mean Girls co-star Jonathan Bennett, as well, used his Hallmark Christmas movie The Holiday Sitter as an opportunity to make his own hilarious callback .

Lacey Chabert, who played Gretchen Wieners in Mean Girls, also used a line from the movie in sneak peek footage from her own 2022 Hallmark flick, Haul out the Holly (which is getting a sequel in 2023 ).