Chad Michael Murray Has A Christmas Movie Lined Up At GAF, And He Dropped A Sweet Message About Joining The Project

Chad Michael Murray is among the Hallmark stars to leave for Great American Family. The One Tree Hill alum starred in five movies on the former TV network between 2018 and 2021. Now, he’s settling into his new position with GAF and starring in his third movie for the company, which is set to debut later this year. Upon the news coming to light, Murray dropped a sweet message about joining the project, and it's sure to resonate with a number of fans..

The former former Hallmark star's next GAF movie will be Christmas on Windmill Way, as revealed exclusively by People. The yuletide flick, which also stars Wynonna Earp's Christa Taylor Brown, will be part of the network’s Great American Christmas event beginning in October. One gets the feeling that the network wants to kick off the holiday season on a high note with this movie. Chad Michael Murray also released a statement to the trade, and he got candid about why projects like these mean so much to him and other people:

Telling stories and entertaining people is what I love to do. This genre hits home for so many people during a weighted time of the year. Bringing light and love with the story we’re telling feels like icing on the cake. Or, let’s get corny here: it’s like adding snow on Christmas.

The holiday season can definitely bring a mixture of emotions, as it can be joyous for some and hard for others. It sounds like the goal of Christmas on Windmill Way is to evoke warm feelings in viewers and stoke up their holiday cheer. And what better way for an entertainment company to do that than by producing a movie with a genre veteran. Yes, Chad Michael Murray is no stranger to doing Christmas movies, whether on GAF, Lifetime, Hallmark, and it’s easy to see why he does't get tired of making them.

His upcoming GAF Christmas film will follow Christa Taylor Brown’s Mia Meijer, who learns that her grandmother had to sell the deed to her family's long-held Windmill Way property due to financial troubles. As a result, the land is set to be torn down in favor of a resort. And in a surprising twist of fate, the young woman also discovers that the buyer is her former boyfriend, Brady Schaltz, played by Chad Michael Murray, who must break the news to Mia.

This sounds like it could be a festive and fun movie that could be fun for a Christmas lover. I'm particularly interested in seeing how the Riverdale actor chooses to approach the role of Brady. Surely, he could be somewhat antagonistic, but there's sure to be a sentimental side to him given his past connection with Mia. This has the makings of a sweet reconciliation story, and I'm so here for it. We'll see if he, Christa Taylor Brown and their colleagues are able to warm hearts this coming holiday season.

You can see Chad Michael Murray in Christmas Windmill Way later this year as part of GAF's Great American Christmas, which stars on October 20. The actor is also starring in the Canadian drama Sullivan’s Crossing with with former Gilmore Girls co-star Scott Patterson, which is set to make its U.S. debut on The CW this fall as part of the 2023 TV schedule.